Absa launches grant-funded Youth Entrepreneurship Fund to back South Africa’s next generation of job creators

As South Africa marked the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising, Absa has created a new fund to help young entrepreneurs build businesses that can create jobs and support economic growth.

Through its “All In This Youth Month” platform, Absa launched the Absa Youth Entrepreneurship Fund (Ayef), an initiative designed to help young South Africans turn ideas into businesses and businesses into sustainable sources of jobs and economic growth.

Ayef builds on Absa’s broader commitment to youth development and economic inclusion. Over the past five years, the bank has invested more than R639 million in community programmes, positively impacting 1.7 million people.

The fund is positioned as a response to persistent barriers facing young entrepreneurs, such as limited access to funding, networks, mentorship and markets. Ayef will provide grant-based funding, structured business support and access to Absa’s enterprise network.

Unlike traditional funding models, it offers conditional grant funding with no repayment and no equity taken, ensuring that young entrepreneurs can grow their businesses without added financial burden.

While ambition among South Africa’s youth remains high, access to opportunity continues to lag. Many aspiring entrepreneurs struggle to move from idea to viable business due to structural barriers in the economy.

Sydney Mbhele, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at Absa, said: “South Africa’s youth have always led from the front in shaping our nation’s future. But today, the greatest barrier is not ambition, it is access. With the launch of the Absa Youth Entrepreneurship Fund, we are planting seeds of change by providing young entrepreneurs with the capital and support they need to build businesses that create jobs and drive inclusive economic growth. This is not just about funding, it is about building an ecosystem where young people can succeed and, in turn, uplift others.”

The Absa Youth Entrepreneurship Fund is designed to support entrepreneurs at different stages of their journey, from early-stage ideas through to growing enterprises.

Participants in the programme will benefit from:

Phased grant funding linked to business milestones

linked to business milestones Tailored mentorship and strategic support

Financial management and governance guidance

Market access and customer development opportunities The programme will support young entrepreneurs nationally over 12 months, from early-stage ideas to growing businesses with the potential to create jobs and contribute to local economies.

The Fund is delivered in partnership with the Tshiamo Foundation and is designed to create lasting impact through a voluntary “pay it forward” model, where supported entrepreneurs mentor and uplift future participants.

Absa continues to spotlight young South Africans who are already building businesses, creating opportunities and shaping the country’s future reinforcing a key insight: South Africa’s youth are not waiting for opportunity; they are creating it.

Absa Towers West was buzzing with energy through this flagship event that brought together young people, youth entrepreneurship partners, business leaders and policymakers to connect opportunity with ambition.

The event serves as both a launchpad for the Fund and a practical demonstration of how collaboration across sectors can accelerate youth participation in the economy.

Applications for the Absa Youth Entrepreneurship Fund will open in August 2026, with further details to be shared via Absa’s digital and social platforms.

Young entrepreneurs can direct early enquiries to: absayef@tshiamoimpact.com

About Absa Group Limited Absa Group Limited (Absa Group) is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Kenya and South Africa. Absa also has offices in the People’s Republic of China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, as well as securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, along with technology support colleagues in the Czech Republic.