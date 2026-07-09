GCIS webinar connects young South Africans to jobs, funding and business opportunities

Every year, around one million young South Africans leave school, college or university, hoping to start working. Instead, many find themselves joining the country's growing unemployment queue.

This challenge was at the centre of the Government Communication and Information System's (GCIS) “Connecting Youth to Government Opportunities” webinar, which brought together government departments and public agencies to show young people where they can find jobs, funding, skills development and business support.

During the session, it was revealed that around 80% of young people leaving education do not find work within their first year. Even though the government and the private sector continue to invest in internships, learnerships and skills programmes, many young people still struggle to enter the labour market.

Opening the webinar, Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi, said it is important that young people know about the opportunities already available to them through government programmes. The webinar highlighted that there is no single solution to youth unemployment. Instead, young people were encouraged to explore different pathways, including employment, entrepreneurship and skills development.

One of the presentations focused on starting a business. Simon Fenyane from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) explained the process of registering a business and encouraged young entrepreneurs to formalise their businesses to access funding and other opportunities.

Government's efforts to create jobs were also discussed. Clotilde Mima Angelucci shared updates on the Presidential Employment Stimulus, which continues to provide temporary employment opportunities while helping people gain work experience.

For young people interested in starting businesses, the webinar also outlined funding opportunities available through the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA).

Nokuphiwa Ndashe introduced the Youth Business Enterprise Programme (YBEP), while Zolisanani Ngxobongwana spoke about the Youth Startup Programme (YSP). The programmes offer funding designed to help young entrepreneurs launch or grow their businesses, with affordable financing, repayment grace periods and no requirement for third-party collateral.

For those looking for employment rather than starting a business, Jonathan Najoe from Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator introduced the SA Youth platform, which connects young people to jobs, learning opportunities and support services. The platform, which has more than four million registered users, is free to use and zero-rated, meaning users do not need mobile data to access it. This removes one of the biggest barriers many unemployed young people face when searching for work.

Najoe said many young people miss opportunities because of simple mistakes on their online profiles. Incorrect contact details, spelling errors, incomplete applications and outdated information often prevent employers from reaching suitable candidates. He encouraged young job seekers to update their profiles regularly, complete the platform's assessments, apply for opportunities consistently and prepare properly for interviews.