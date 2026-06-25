When survival becomes the business plan: how a 21-year-old designer is building a future beyond unemployment

Her long-term goal is to move beyond borrowed equipment and invest in her own tools.

“The goal is to definitely get my own products, my own machinery to create my products,” she says.

Her work combines modern manufacturing with cultural storytelling. One of her designs is a ceramic kitchenware concept featuring the phrase “Amandla’mi” (my power).

The idea came from wanting to create products that celebrate women’s strength while challenging traditional expectations around women’s roles in the home.

“How can I make a woman feel even more empowered in her own kitchen? And so I thought: ‘Why not make a line for kitchenware as well … to bring that vernacular on a brand but still minimalist and simple on the product or item.’”

She hopes to expand the collection into full dinner sets and aprons, incorporating the phrase across different South African languages including SeSotho, SePedi, isiXhosa and TshiVenda. But turning a creative idea into a recognised brand has not been easy.

When she displayed her first white 3D-printed vase at an event, people saw it as a decorative object rather than a serious product. For Sibisi the moment reflected one of the biggest challenges facing young entrepreneurs: being taken seriously without the resources established businesses have.

Without start-up capital, she has struggled to build a website, create a proper ordering system and manufacture finished products at scale.

“Start-up capital can sometimes make you not be taken seriously, all because you're young and you're just trying to start something … they'll be like: ‘She doesn't even have a website. Is she even serious about this?’” she says.

Behind the business is also an exhausting daily routine. Living in eTwatwa, on the outskirts of Gauteng, Sibisi travels to Midrand to attend her classes. Her day starts at 4am. She leaves home at 6am, using multiple taxis to reach campus by 8am.

She relies on public transport so getting home depends on when taxis fill up. Even on days when lectures finish at midday, she might arrive home around 6pm. By then, she has assignments to complete and a business to run.