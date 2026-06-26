Daveyton teenager reaching for the stars through science and innovation

For Tsoametsi, curiosity has always been at the centre of who he is. His fascination with astronomy began when he was just six years old. While many children looked at the night sky with wonder, he began asking questions about planets, galaxies and the forces that shape existence itself. Over time, those childhood questions developed into a serious academic interest and a dream of one day contributing to humanity’s understanding of the universe.

But his journey has not happened in the environments often associated with scientific achievement. Raised in a township where access to advanced scientific programmes, specialised equipment and technology remains limited, Tsoametsi has had to build his own pathway towards opportunities that many young scientists encounter much earlier. His story challenges the assumption that innovation only emerges from well-resourced spaces.

Today, he is the captain and co-founder of Tuka's Curious Minds, a STEM club established in Daveyton through Engage and Empower NPC. The club was created around a simple but powerful belief: curiosity should not be determined by a learner’s postcode.

For Tsoametsi, the organisation represents more than an extracurricular activity. It is a space where young people who may not always see themselves represented in science and technology can imagine themselves as future engineers, researchers and innovators.

The group’s achievements suggest that belief may be justified. In just over a year, members have attended science expos, visited technology and industrial facilities, explored virtual and augmented reality technologies and competed in the international FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition.

Entering as a rookie team, they finished fifth in Gauteng and 21st nationally - a result that placed them among some of the country’s most established robotics teams. The achievement is significant not only for the result, but also because of the circumstances behind it.