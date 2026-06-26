Daveyton teenager reaching for the stars through science and innovation

When George Tsoametsi talks about science, he sounds less like a first-year student and more like someone already preparing for a career among the stars.
The 18-year-old from Chief Albert Luthuli township in Daveyton speaks comfortably about cosmology, astrophysics and astronomy; fields that often feel distant from everyday conversations in many communities. He discusses the origins of the universe, the mysteries of space and the questions that remain unanswered with the excitement of someone who sees science not only as a subject but as a lifelong pursuit.
He spends his spare time conducting independent research, preparing a project for the Eskom Young Scientist Expo, and recently helped lead his school's robotics team to a top-five finish in Gauteng. But when he talks about why he loves science, he does not begin with equations.
He turns to poetry. “I consider myself a scientist first, deeply curious and driven by a need to explore,” he says. “But after the equations and theories, I turn to philosophy and poetry not to answer the universe's questions but to express its beauty.”
For Tsoametsi, curiosity has always been at the centre of who he is. His fascination with astronomy began when he was just six years old. While many children looked at the night sky with wonder, he began asking questions about planets, galaxies and the forces that shape existence itself. Over time, those childhood questions developed into a serious academic interest and a dream of one day contributing to humanity’s understanding of the universe.
But his journey has not happened in the environments often associated with scientific achievement. Raised in a township where access to advanced scientific programmes, specialised equipment and technology remains limited, Tsoametsi has had to build his own pathway towards opportunities that many young scientists encounter much earlier. His story challenges the assumption that innovation only emerges from well-resourced spaces.
Today, he is the captain and co-founder of Tuka's Curious Minds, a STEM club established in Daveyton through Engage and Empower NPC. The club was created around a simple but powerful belief: curiosity should not be determined by a learner’s postcode.
For Tsoametsi, the organisation represents more than an extracurricular activity. It is a space where young people who may not always see themselves represented in science and technology can imagine themselves as future engineers, researchers and innovators.
The group’s achievements suggest that belief may be justified. In just over a year, members have attended science expos, visited technology and industrial facilities, explored virtual and augmented reality technologies and competed in the international FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition.
Entering as a rookie team, they finished fifth in Gauteng and 21st nationally - a result that placed them among some of the country’s most established robotics teams. The achievement is significant not only for the result, but also because of the circumstances behind it.
Many South African schools participating in robotics competitions have access to specialised equipment, dedicated laboratories, experienced mentors and long-standing engineering programmes. Tuka's Curious Minds is still working to secure basic resources needed to grow, including laptops capable of running coding and design software, technical mentors and transportation funding to attend competitions.
The gap between potential and opportunity remains one of the biggest challenges facing young people interested in STEM fields. South Africa has no shortage of talented learners. The challenge is ensuring that talent receives the support, resources and exposure needed to develop.
For Tsoametsi, joining the programme changed the way he viewed both his education and his future. “Through this programme, my mathematics and physics marks have drastically improved. My horizons and perspectives have been broadened. The exposure has been the best thing to have happened in my life.”
The experience has also shaped how he sees the role of young people in transforming their communities. Rather than viewing township backgrounds as limitations, Tsoametsi sees them as places where creativity and problem-solving already exist. He believes young people should be encouraged to see themselves as creators of knowledge, not merely consumers.
His long-term goal has always been to study astronomy at the University of Cape Town and eventually become an astrophysicist. But George’s journey is part of a wider story of young people from township communities entering STEM fields and redefining what is possible.
Through Tuka’s Curious Minds, he has been part of a growing network of learners who have been exposed to science, engineering and technology in ways that have shaped their academic ambitions.
Other members of the programme are also preparing to pursue careers in science and engineering. Itumeleng Chiloane is studying Electrical Engineering at Ekurhuleni East College, while Thamsanqa is pursuing Mining Engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand. Bonolo Koloko is studying Mechanical Engineering at CTU College and George started his own university journey this year as a first-year Bachelor of Science student at the University of Johannesburg, specialising in Physics and Mathematics.
Their different fields reflect the wide range of possibilities within STEM; from developing technological solutions and engineering systems to exploring the fundamental questions that shape humanity’s understanding of the world and the universe.
For Tsoametsi, their progress represents more than individual achievement. It is evidence that when young people are given exposure, mentorship and opportunities to experiment, township communities can become spaces where future scientists, engineers and innovators are developed.
The journey towards that dream, however, carries challenges familiar to many high-achieving learners from low-income households. Academic achievement is only one part of gaining access to higher education. Students must also navigate application costs, registration fees, accommodation expenses and other financial barriers before opportunities become fully accessible.
Despite these challenges, Tsoametsi remains focused on the bigger picture. His ambitions extend beyond personal achievement. He hopes to create pathways for other young people who share his curiosity but may not yet have the confidence or resources to pursue careers in science and technology. “We want to foster and pioneer the love for mathematics and science from a young age at the grassroots level in Mzansi,” he says. “Making a difference to the world.”
In a country grappling with youth unemployment, educational inequality and a growing need for STEM skills, stories like Tsoametsi’s highlight the importance of investing in young innovators wherever they are found.
The future of science may not only be built in elite laboratories or internationally recognised institutions. It may also begin in township classrooms, community centres and small groups of young people asking ambitious questions about the universe.
For Tsoametsi, those questions have already taken him beyond the boundaries of his surroundings. Now, he is reaching for the stars.