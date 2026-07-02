Lithuania: Where tradition and innovation meet

In an age where many nations are racing towards digital transformation, few have managed to preserve their cultural identity as successfully as Lithuania. The Baltic nation of just under three million people demonstrates that embracing innovation does not require abandoning centuries-old traditions.
Instead, Lithuania has created a remarkable balance between honouring its rich heritage and positioning itself as one of Europe’s most forward-thinking countries.
A recent visit to Lithuania, which is a member of the EU, Nato and UN, revealed a country where medieval castles stand alongside cutting-edge technology hubs, ancient pagan traditions thrive and government institutions are redefining how public services are delivered through innovation. The combination of history, culture and technological advancement makes Lithuania one of Europe’s fascinating success stories.
Vilnius, the capital, captivates visitors with its blend of old and new. The Unesco-listed Old Town, one of the largest surviving medieval old towns in Northern Europe, invites visitors to wander through cobbled streets lined with beautifully restored churches, cafés and historic buildings. Yet beyond its centuries-old architecture lies a city embracing digital transformation and smart urban planning.
One of the highlights was experiencing Lithuania’s Midsummer celebrations. At Kernav, the medieval capital of the country and a Unesco World Heritage Site, thousands gathered to celebrate one of the country’s oldest traditions. The festival, rooted in pagan customs dating before Christianity, featured traditional songs, dancing, bonfires, wreaths and rituals celebrating nature and the longest day of the year.
Before attending the festivities, a visit to the House of Histories, a branch of the National Museum of Lithuania, provided historical context. Artefacts dating from pagan times illustrated how the customs have survived political upheaval, occupation and social change.
History also comes alive at the magnificent Trakai Island Castle located on an island surrounded by Lake Galve. Once the residence of Lithuanian Grand Dukes when Trakai served as the country’s capital, the meticulously restored castle offers visitors a window into Lithuania’s medieval past.
The cultural calendar reached a spectacular conclusion during the closing night of the Vilnius Festival.
Titled All Roads Lead to Vilnius, the grand finale featured Luxembourg pianist and composer Francesco Tristano performing alongside the Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, NICO Ensemble and the choir Jauna muzika. Entering the historic Lithuanian National Philharmonic Concert Hall created a sense of prestige and anticipation. The audience sat in silence before the first note was struck, reflecting appreciation Lithuanians have for artistic excellence.
While Lithuania’s traditions remain rooted, the country’s modern achievements are equally impressive.
One of the most inspiring meetings was with Jonas Ohman, the Swedish-born co-founder of Blue/Yellow, one of Europe’s most significant NGOs supporting Ukraine. Since its establishment in 2014, it has evolved from a grass-roots volunteer initiative into one of the European Union’s largest providers of non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine.
“We understand what occupation means,” Ohman said. “Helping Ukraine is not only about helping another country; from Lithuania’s perspective it is also about protecting our own future.”
Blue/Yellow has delivered military support valued at more than
€130 million (R2.4 billion) through donations transformed into drones, night-vision equipment, tactical vehicles, medical supplies and protective equipment. What impressed most was the efficiency with which a relatively small country has mobilised civil society, business and government around a shared purpose.
Lithuania’s collaborative approach was also evident during discussions with Invest Lithuania, the country’s investment promotion agency. Officials outlined how Lithuania had transformed itself into one of Europe’s fastest-growing innovation economies.
Representatives said Lithuania’s greatest strength lay in its agility. Government institutions work closely with investors to remove bureaucratic obstacles, while digital government services allow businesses to establish operations within hours rather than weeks. The country has become Europe’s leading fintech licensing hub, attracted hundreds of international companies, created tens of thousands of skilled jobs and built one of the highest concentrations of technology unicorns per capita in Europe.
Lithuania positions itself as a country offering talent, political stability, renewable energy and an innovation-friendly regulatory environment.
Innovation extends beyond economic development. At Vilnius City Municipality, officials demonstrated how technology is improving everyday life for residents. Autonomous drones inspect streets daily, monitoring cleanliness, illegal dumping, snow removal and municipal infrastructure. Artificial intelligence analyses the images before alerting responsible departments where intervention is required.
Citizens play an active role through digital platforms that allow them to report problems, vote on community projects and monitor infrastructure developments. Officials said the objective was creating a city where technology delivered measurable value to citizens. Perhaps most impressive is Vilnius’ cleanliness. Public spaces are tidy, supported by efficient municipal services and a culture of civic responsibility.
Scientific innovation forms another cornerstone of Lithuania’s future. At the Vilnius University Life Sciences Centre, Director Dr Arvydas Lubys showcased one of Europe’s most advanced research facilities. The centre conducts internationally recognised research in biotechnology, gene therapy, neurobiology, biodiversity and AI-driven biological sciences. State-of-the-art laboratories and strong international collaborations ensure Lithuanian scientists contribute to some of the world’s most important biomedical research while preparing the next generation of researchers.
Innovation also extends into government. GovTech Lab Lithuania has become an international model for digital public administration by connecting government institutions with technology start-ups capable of solving complex public-sector challenges. Projects range from predictive policing tools and AI-assisted government services to medical image anonymisation and combating illegal online gambling.
Lithuania’s scientific excellence is perhaps best illustrated at Light Conversion, a globally recognised laser manufacturer exporting about 99% of its production to more than 80 countries. Established as a spin-off from Vilnius University, the company supplies advanced laser systems used by many of the world’s leading universities. An expansion underway will more than double production capacity while creating hundreds of skilled jobs.
Equally impressive was the transformation of the Martynas Mazvydas National Library. The repository for books has evolved into a vibrant cultural and innovation hub featuring digital makerspaces, recording studios, co-working facilities, exhibition spaces and collaborative learning environments.
Amid all the progress, Lithuania has not forgotten its past. A visit to the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, in the former KGB headquarters, served as a sobering reminder of the hardships endured during decades of Soviet occupation. Preserved prison cells, interrogation rooms and execution chambers offer testimony to the resilience of the Lithuanian people and the value they place on freedom today.
Perhaps that is Lithuania’s greatest lesson. Rather than choosing between preserving tradition and embracing modernity, Lithuania has demonstrated that the two can strengthen one another.