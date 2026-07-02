Lithuania: Where tradition and innovation meet

In an age where many nations are racing towards digital transformation, few have managed to preserve their cultural identity as successfully as Lithuania. The Baltic nation of just under three million people demonstrates that embracing innovation does not require abandoning centuries-old traditions.

Instead, Lithuania has created a remarkable balance between honouring its rich heritage and positioning itself as one of Europe’s most forward-thinking countries.

A recent visit to Lithuania, which is a member of the EU, Nato and UN, revealed a country where medieval castles stand alongside cutting-edge technology hubs, ancient pagan traditions thrive and government institutions are redefining how public services are delivered through innovation. The combination of history, culture and technological advancement makes Lithuania one of Europe’s fascinating success stories.

Vilnius, the capital, captivates visitors with its blend of old and new. The Unesco-listed Old Town, one of the largest surviving medieval old towns in Northern Europe, invites visitors to wander through cobbled streets lined with beautifully restored churches, cafés and historic buildings. Yet beyond its centuries-old architecture lies a city embracing digital transformation and smart urban planning.

One of the highlights was experiencing Lithuania’s Midsummer celebrations. At Kernav, the medieval capital of the country and a Unesco World Heritage Site, thousands gathered to celebrate one of the country’s oldest traditions. The festival, rooted in pagan customs dating before Christianity, featured traditional songs, dancing, bonfires, wreaths and rituals celebrating nature and the longest day of the year.

Before attending the festivities, a visit to the House of Histories, a branch of the National Museum of Lithuania, provided historical context. Artefacts dating from pagan times illustrated how the customs have survived political upheaval, occupation and social change.

History also comes alive at the magnificent Trakai Island Castle located on an island surrounded by Lake Galve. Once the residence of Lithuanian Grand Dukes when Trakai served as the country’s capital, the meticulously restored castle offers visitors a window into Lithuania’s medieval past.

The cultural calendar reached a spectacular conclusion during the closing night of the Vilnius Festival.

Titled All Roads Lead to Vilnius, the grand finale featured Luxembourg pianist and composer Francesco Tristano performing alongside the Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, NICO Ensemble and the choir Jauna muzika. Entering the historic Lithuanian National Philharmonic Concert Hall created a sense of prestige and anticipation. The audience sat in silence before the first note was struck, reflecting appreciation Lithuanians have for artistic excellence.

While Lithuania’s traditions remain rooted, the country’s modern achievements are equally impressive.