New Pan African Hellenic Cypriot Chamber makes its introduction

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to South Africa, Antonis Mandritis, hosted a special luncheon and presentation to introduce the newly established Pan African Hellenic Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Professionals and Entrepreneurs, marking an important step towards strengthening economic and strategic ties between Africa, Cyprus and Greece.

The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals to learn more about the chamber’s vision and its role in fostering closer cooperation across the three regions.

Guests were introduced to its objectives of promoting trade, investment, innovation and professional collaboration while creating opportunities for businesses to expand into new markets.

President Constantinos Tsou-

roulis outlined the chamber’s commitment to building business networks and encouraging partnerships that will benefit African and Mediterranean economies.

He emphasised the importance of connecting entrepreneurs, industry leaders and professionals to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate knowledge-sharing across diverse sectors. The chamber aims to strengthen cultural and educational exchanges, recognising that long-term economic success is built on strong people-to-people relationships alongside commercial partnerships.

Through collaboration, the chamber hopes to create a platform that supports entrepreneurship, innovation and inclusive economic growth.

Mandritis welcomed the initiative, highlighting the long-standing friendship between Cyprus, Greece and African nations.

He said engagement between governments, the private sector and civil society would contribute to stronger bilateral and multilateral relationships while opening new avenues for trade and investment.