Venezuela marks 215 years of independence with tribute to earthquake victims in Pretoria

The Embassy of Venezuela in Pretoria marked the 215th anniversary of the country’s Declaration of Independence with a solemn commemoration that focused on national resilience, remembrance and international solidarity following the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24 June.

Hosted at the Pretoria Art Museum, the ceremony brought together members of the diplomatic corps, South African government representatives, ambassadors and friends of Venezuela. The government of South Africa was represented by Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Itiseng Kenneth Morolong, who addressed guests and reaffirmed South Africa’s solidarity with the people of Venezuela during their time of mourning. Rather than a traditional Independence Day celebration, the event became a moment to honour those who lost their lives, their families and the thousands affected by one of the country’s most tragic natural disasters in recent history.

Addressing guests, Ambassador Carlos Feo Acevedo reflected on the significance of commemorating Venezuela’s independence while the nation mourns.

“Today, Venezuela commemorates its freedom whilst in mourning,” he said, dedicating the ceremony to the victims of the earthquakes and reaffirming that Venezuelan embassies and consulates around the world stand as symbols of solidarity with those suffering at home.

The ambassador drew powerful parallels between the country’s current challenges and its struggle for independence more than two centuries ago. He reminded guests that the leaders who signed the Act of Independence in 1811 did so in the face of enormous uncertainty, confronting one of the world’s most powerful empires while enduring hardship and limited resources.

He also recalled the catastrophic 1812 earthquake that devastated Caracas and other cities during Venezuela’s first republican experiment. Quoting liberation hero Simón Bolívar’s famous words, “If nature opposes us, we shall fight against it and compel it to obey us,” Ambassador Feo said the message continues to represent the determination and resilience of the Venezuelan people.