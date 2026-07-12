Venezuela marks 215 years of independence with tribute to earthquake victims in Pretoria

The Embassy of Venezuela in Pretoria marked the 215th anniversary of the country’s Declaration of Independence with a solemn commemoration that focused on national resilience, remembrance and international solidarity following the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24 June.
Hosted at the Pretoria Art Museum, the ceremony brought together members of the diplomatic corps, South African government representatives, ambassadors and friends of Venezuela. The government of South Africa was represented by Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Itiseng Kenneth Morolong, who addressed guests and reaffirmed South Africa’s solidarity with the people of Venezuela during their time of mourning. Rather than a traditional Independence Day celebration, the event became a moment to honour those who lost their lives, their families and the thousands affected by one of the country’s most tragic natural disasters in recent history.
Addressing guests, Ambassador Carlos Feo Acevedo reflected on the significance of commemorating Venezuela’s independence while the nation mourns.
“Today, Venezuela commemorates its freedom whilst in mourning,” he said, dedicating the ceremony to the victims of the earthquakes and reaffirming that Venezuelan embassies and consulates around the world stand as symbols of solidarity with those suffering at home.
The ambassador drew powerful parallels between the country’s current challenges and its struggle for independence more than two centuries ago. He reminded guests that the leaders who signed the Act of Independence in 1811 did so in the face of enormous uncertainty, confronting one of the world’s most powerful empires while enduring hardship and limited resources.
He also recalled the catastrophic 1812 earthquake that devastated Caracas and other cities during Venezuela’s first republican experiment. Quoting liberation hero Simón Bolívar’s famous words, “If nature opposes us, we shall fight against it and compel it to obey us,” Ambassador Feo said the message continues to represent the determination and resilience of the Venezuelan people.
Reflecting on the events of 2026, the ambassador described it as one of the most difficult years in the country’s contemporary history. Alongside the earthquakes, he referred to attacks on Venezuelan cities and the reported kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, saying these events represented an assault on the nation’s sovereignty.
Despite these hardships, he praised the efforts of emergency services, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, Civil Protection agencies and ordinary citizens who had united to assist those affected. He shared the moving story of a military commander who, despite losing members of his own family in the disaster, continued helping survivors in emergency shelters.
“Where buildings collapse, solidarity has risen in their place,” he told the audience, highlighting the unity displayed by Venezuelans during the crisis.
The ambassador also expressed appreciation for the international assistance received, offering particular thanks to the Government and people of South Africa for their support and messages of condolence. He said such gestures demonstrated that genuine friendship between nations is forged during times of adversity.
The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to rebuilding the country while defending Venezuela’s sovereignty and independence. Ambassador Feo called for continued international solidarity, the lifting of sanctions against Venezuela and the release of President Maduro and Cilia Flores.
Closing the event, he celebrated the enduring friendship between Venezuela and South Africa and expressed confidence that, just as previous generations overcame immense challenges, the Venezuelan people would once again rebuild with unity, courage and hope.