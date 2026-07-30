Peru celebrates 205 years of independence in Pretoria

The Embassy of the Republic of Peru in South Africa celebrated the 205th Anniversary of the Independence of Peru with a distinguished reception in Pretoria, hosted by ambassador of Peru to South Africa José Javier Augusto Shaw and Olga Zakharova.

The celebration commemorated the declaration of Peru’s independence by General José de San Martín on 28 July 1821, a defining moment that laid the foundation for more than two centuries of sovereignty, resilience and national development.

Diplomats, government representatives, business leaders and other invited guests gathered to honour Peru’s cultural heritage and its commitment to democracy, cooperation and international friendship.

Representing the South African government was Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Judith Nemadzinga Tshabalala.

Shaw reflected on Peru’s remarkable journey over the past 205 years while highlighting the importance of strengthening bilateral partnerships.

He reaffirmed Peru’s commitment to deepening relations with South Africa through enhanced economic cooperation, cultural exchange and people-to-people connections. Trade between Peru and South Africa continues to grow, supported by an established consultative framework. Economic relations are centred on mining equipment, agricultural products and chemicals, with both countries recognising significant opportunities to expand trade and investment. As leading economies in South America and Africa respectively, Peru and South Africa are well positioned to collaborate in mining innovation, food production, technology and sustainable development, creating mutual benefits for businesses and communities alike.