Sala kahle, Mzansi

It is with a heavy heart that I am about to take leave from South Africa. When I arrived five years ago, to serve as ambassador of Germany, I knew there would be a busy time ahead because the relationship between our countries is wider and deeper than it is with any other partner in Africa.

More than 600 German companies are active in South Africa, creating around 100 000 jobs directly and at least double that indirectly.

The German International Schools in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Tshwane have more than 3 000 learners.

If you are interested in the language of German philosophers or want to plunge into the fascinating depths of German-South African cultural exchange, you go to the Goethe Institute in Joburg.

Our countries work together to move towards cleaner energies, while ensuring that the transition is just and nobody will be left behind.

Every year, more than 300 000 German tourists visit South Africa. Whether in Cape Town or Kruger National Park, you are bound to hear our unmistakable German accent almost everywhere.

Ngempela amaJalimane bath-anda uMzansi (Germans really love South Africa).

Thus, it has been a wonderful professional ride.

Last year, we followed South Africa’s leadership as the Presidency of the G20. More than a dozen German ministers, including our federal chancellor, came over to participate actively in the work of the G20 and to support the South African chair.

We work closely together on top international issues such as fighting climate change, reforming the United Nations and international institutions and to end wars and conflicts across the world.

My time here has also been a very enriching experience for me personally. My wife and I have come to love South Africa.

The endless veld, the mighty mountain ranges, the beautiful seaside, die lekker kos …

South Africa is blessed with so much natural beauty.

I also loved South African sports. The power of rugby and the Springboks. As they say: Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie (They don’t know what we know). Or simply: No DNA, just RSA.

And then, there is football. I won’t forget the iconic Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Mamelodi Sundowns just won their second star in the African Champions League. And for the first time, Bafana Bafana went beyond group stage at the World Cup.

But really, what we loved most of all, are the people of South Africa. Their diversity, their humour, their languages and their big, open hearts.

Actually, we have learnt quite a few things from them. Some of which, we are going to take home with us.

Of course, there is ubuntu. This principle of joint humanity, of existing for others, of supporting one another. This is an important inspiration and it is highly relevant to diplomacy as well. Maybe if we had more ubuntu diplomacy across the world, we would probably have fewer conflicts. This is certainly a lesson which will stay with us.

And then, there is this famous South African resilience. In other countries, when things go wrong, people might get depressed, angry or desperate.

Here in South Africa, it is a different story. There are many problems in this country, like everywhere in the world. But here, people never give up. Instead, they say: Let’s make a plan. Ons maak ’n plan. This gives a positive angle to every difficult situation. It means looking forward, trying to solve what did not work.

It is a positive mentality that we will try to keep.

Here I am, about to leave. It is time to say thank you, to our international colleagues, to the active Germany community but most of all, to our many South African partners and friends. It has been a privilege to work and live with you. To all of you, thank you very much. Kini nonke sithi siyabonga. Re a leboga.