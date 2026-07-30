SA and Germany deepen strategic partnership

South Africa and Germany have reaffirmed their long-standing relationship as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola welcomed German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Johann Wadephul to Pretoria for an official working visit.

The event marked another milestone in the two countries’s partnership, with discussions centred on strengthening political, economic and development cooperation.

It was an honour to attend the evening reception German ambassador to South Africa Andreas Peschke hosted by at his residence after the high-level bilateral talks between the two ministers.

Wadephul’s visit comes after the 12th South Africa-Germany Bi-National Commission in Berlin earlier this year. The commission celebrated 30 years of structured bilateral cooperation and culminated in both countries elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership, reflecting the shared commitment to closer collaboration on regional and global issues.

During the Pretoria meetings, the ministers reviewed progress on implementing the Joint Action Plan adopted in April. The plan aims to deepen cooperation trade and investment, renewable energy, climate action, skills development, science and innovation, as well as peace and security.

South Africa was the final destination of Wadephul’s African tour, which also included visits to Mauritania and Nigeria. His visit underscored Germany’s continued engagement with Africa and highlighted South Africa’s importance as a key regional partner.

Germany remains South Africa’s largest trading partner in Africa, with robust commercial ties supporting investment, industrial development and employment.