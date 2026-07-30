Egypt celebrates National Day in Pretoria

The Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in South Africa celebrated the 74th anniversary of the July 23 Revolution, marking Egypt’s National Day with an elegant garden reception at Egypt House in Pretoria.

The event, hosted by ambassador Ahmad Sharief, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, government representatives, business leaders and other guests to celebrate the long-standing friendship between Egypt and South Africa.

He described the July 23 Revolution as a defining moment in Egypt’s modern history that placed freedom, social justice, equality and human dignity at the heart of the nation’s development.

Sharief highlighted the strong historical ties between Egypt and South Africa, noting that both countries share a proud legacy of liberation and continue to work closely in promoting peace, stability and economic growth across Africa. He outlined opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation through initiatives such as the Egypt–South Africa Business Council, the Cairo–Cape Town Corridor and the upcoming Alamein Africa Forum, which aim to strengthen trade, investment and regional integration.

Representing South Africa, Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso congratulated Egypt on its National Day and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to deepening relations between the two nations.

He emphasised the importance of increasing trade and investment and advancing the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area to unlock greater economic opportunities across Africa.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon showcasing Egyptian hospitality, with authentic cuisine served in the beautifully landscaped gardens of Egypt House. Adding to the festive atmosphere, two lucky attendees each won return EgyptAir tickets from Johannesburg to Cairo.