The Fight to Save Africa's Sight

Sight is something most people rarely think about until it begins to disappear. Across Africa, millions of people are living with vision loss that could have been prevented or treated if it had been detected early. Yet for many, routine eye examinations remain out of reach, specialist services are limited and treatment often comes only after permanent damage has already been done.

As South Africa prepares to host the African Ophthalmology Council (AOC) Congress in Cape Town from 31 July to 2 August, ophthalmologists, researchers and healthcare leaders from across the continent will gather to discuss how Africa can strengthen specialist eye care, improve access to treatment and build healthcare systems that meet the growing demand for quality services.

For Dr Mpopi Lenake, a South African ophthalmologist specialising in oculoplastic and reconstructive eye surgery, the future of eye care in Africa depends not only on medical innovation but also on meaningful collaboration between countries, institutions and healthcare professionals.

She participated in the British Oculoplastic Surgery Society (BOPSS) Congress in Sheffield, United Kingdom in June which brought together specialists from Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa to share research, surgical techniques and ideas on the future of ophthalmology. “International collaboration has become far more than an opportunity to exchange scientific knowledge,” said Lenake. “It is increasingly about building partnerships that strengthen health systems, expand training opportunities and accelerate innovation.”

She believes these partnerships should be built on mutual learning. While Africa continues to benefit from international expertise, the continent also has valuable knowledge to offer. Specialists across Africa regularly manage complex eye conditions in resource-constrained environments, developing practical solutions that can inform global medical practice. “The future of specialist eye care in Africa will depend on partnerships that move beyond short-term training visits towards sustained collaboration in research, education and service development,” she said.

Advances in ophthalmology are creating new possibilities for patients. High-resolution imaging, minimally invasive procedures, orbital reconstruction and personalised surgical planning are making treatment more precise while reducing recovery times.

For patients requiring reconstructive eye surgery, these developments often restore far more than physical function. They can also improve confidence, independence and quality of life. But Lenake believes innovation should never be measured only by what technology can achieve. “The question is no longer simply what is possible, but how we ensure that meaningful advances reach patients across Africa, regardless of where they live,” said Lenake.

That challenge is particularly important because many serious eye conditions develop without obvious symptoms. Diseases such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy can progress for years before patients notice changes in their vision. By the time they seek medical care, some of the damage may already be irreversible.

According to Lenake, delayed diagnosis remains one of the greatest barriers to preventing blindness. Limited public awareness, irregular eye examinations and unequal access to specialist care all contribute to late diagnosis. Addressing these challenges requires stronger screening programmes, better coordination between primary healthcare providers, optometrists and ophthalmologists, and healthcare systems that prioritise early detection rather than treating disease only after vision has deteriorated.

South Africa, she said, has an important role to play in strengthening eye care across the continent. The country's universities and academic hospitals continue to train ophthalmologists from across Africa, helping to develop specialist expertise that benefits healthcare systems beyond South Africa's borders. “We are not simply training surgeons,” Lenake said. “We are helping develop future educators, researchers and clinical leaders who will shape eye care within their own countries.”

Building sustainable healthcare systems, she added, requires investment in academic institutions, mentorship, research and the infrastructure that allows specialists to practise where they are needed most. Research itself should also be judged by its impact on people's lives. “The value of research is measured not by publications, but by its impact on patients' lives,” she said.

While international studies continue to shape modern ophthalmology, African researchers also need to produce evidence that reflects the continent's own healthcare realities. Disease patterns, healthcare environments and patient needs are not always the same as those found elsewhere in the world, making locally generated research essential for developing practical and effective solutions.

As delegates prepare to meet in Cape Town, Lenake hopes the congress will strengthen relationships that will continue long after the event ends. “The real legacy of meetings like this lies not in the presentations themselves, but in the partnerships that continue afterwards,” she said.

Those partnerships, she believes, will strengthen research, expand specialist training and improve access to quality eye care for millions of Africans. Her message to healthcare leaders is clear, as she believes that specialist eye care should be viewed as an investment rather than an expense.

Preserving or restoring vision has far-reaching benefits. It allows children to learn, adults to work, older people to remain independent, and families to thrive. Stronger eye care systems also contribute to healthier communities and more resilient economies. Africa already has skilled clinicians, growing research capacity and an increasingly collaborative medical community. The challenge now is ensuring that these strengths translate into equitable access to specialist care for everyone, regardless of where they live.