'The law is clear': Sasha Stevenson fights back as vigilantes try to keep migrants out of clinics

Authority of this sort comes from experience and Stevenson had been working on “migration and health” for years by this time, since joining SECTION27 in 2012, in fact. She tells me her involvement began with a Zimbabwean man, who had been living in the Johannesburg Methodist Church since the 2008 violence targeting migrants.

“He needed his colostomy bag changing after an operation but Charlotte Maxeke Hospital had denied him access, telling him: ‘We can’t do it because you’re foreign,’” recalls Stevenson, who read the relevant law and found out that, in fact, South African law provides extensive protection to migrants who need access to healthcare services, especially for emergency treatment.

She wrote to the hospital’s admissions department and the barrier was removed in that instance and in many subsequent cases but getting any systemic change eluded SECTION27 because, as Stevenson explains, “the law was good — the problem was implementation, and whenever we intervened on behalf of a patient access was always granted”.

During the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa in 2020 the Gauteng department of health passed a policy that would have severely limited migrant access to healthcare services, giving SECTION27 something to oppose.

“We went to court and received an order that all pregnant women, lactating women and children under the age of six years have the right to access free healthcare services at all public health establishments, irrespective of their documentation status,” says Stevenson.

For a time SECTION27’s advice office was notably quieter — the situation seemed to have improved — but from 2022 health vigilantes, under the banner of Operation Dudula, began picketing health facilities in the province, effectively preventing migrants from gaining access. SECTION27 litigated against the state again, arguing that it had a duty to ensure access to healthcare services and that this meant getting the vigilantes out of the way. The court again found in its favour but Stevenson says getting the government to fully comply is an ongoing battle.

“We find ourselves in a really horrible situation, where we're just getting no leadership [from the government] on this issue and it means that all of the narrative space is being taken up by people who are intent on denying migrants access to healthcare. The frustrations behind it are understandable — our systems are under-resourced and severely strained — but they are being taken out on people whose fault it isn't,” says Stevenson, adding that vigilantes have targeted individual staff members in organisations that work on migrants’ rights, “singling out black women particularly, doxing them”.

With anti-migrant protests surging unchecked in parts of the country, many of them marked by violence and other abuses, the old system of human rights protection, I venture, appears muted and weak. It used to be (I complain) that a feisty media would highlight the abuse, after which fearless civil society would take up the issue and hold politicians and institutions accountable through a court case or parliamentary advocacy. From that justice and better policy would flow. Today, the media doesn't have any money, civil society (with some notable exceptions) appears to be inert and the legal system can seem, at times, to be either too broad or too blunt an instrument to effect much meaningful change. Even when good judgments are handed down, they are routinely ignored by politicians.