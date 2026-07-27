What HIV got right — but obesity still hasn’t

Society and much of medicine has not caught up.

Higher-weight people are still imagined as greedy or weak, their illness treated as a deserved consequence rather than a condition worthy of care. This moral framing turns body size into a character test: thin people's illness is met with concern, while larger people are met with lectures and jokes — including from healthcare workers .

How HIV and obesity overlap South Africa's HIV and obesity epidemics overlap in ways that should worry anyone working in health.

Newer antiretroviral regimens (ARVs) are linked to greater weight gain than older treatments, with the largest increases seen in women and Black patients. Some of this is the body's "return to health" after HIV is controlled; some appears to be a direct weight-gain effect of the drugs themselves, since some older ARVs actually caused weight loss.

For many people, the result is a shift from one stigma to another: someone who once feared being seen as too thin now feels judged for being "too big", carrying the double burden of a hidden HIV status and highly visible body-size judgment.

At the same time, South Africa has seen a staggering rise in obesity among people without HIV, driven by food environments dominated by cheap ultra-processed products , poverty, stress and ageing .

The two trends are not separate; they share many of the same structural drivers.

This is where South Africa's HIV history offers a warning. In the early 2000s, influential global health voices argued that HIV prevention in Africa was far more cost-effective than treatment. A widely cited 2002 analysis in The Lancet framed prevention as much more cost-effective than antiretroviral therapy in sub-Saharan Africa . In practice, that kind of thinking helped normalise the idea that poor people should wait for treatment while prevention efforts were strengthened — that, in effect, the failures of prevention should be left to die.

South Africa knows how destructive that logic became. Access to ARVs expanded not because the argument faded away, but because activists, clinicians, researchers and communities forced treatment access into the centre of public life .

Why prevention and treatment aren’t rivals Today, the debate around obesity medicines sounds eerily familiar.

The arrival of GLP-1 receptor agonists — drugs that help people feel fuller for longer and eat less — has caused real excitement. This group includes, amongst others, semaglutide, sold as Ozempic and Wegovy, and tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro and Zepbound. For some people, these medicines can lead to major, life-changing weight loss.

But it has also triggered a backlash: warnings that obesity is being over-medicalised, that people are looking for an easy fix and will abandon healthy eating and exercise, that treatment must not distract from prevention and that it will bankrupt medical aids and the country.

Two decades on, it would seem quaint if those commentators hadn't been so disastrously wrong for millions of people.

Of course, prevention matters. No medication will fix ultraprocessed food markets on its own, make healthy food affordable, make neighbourhoods safer, raise wages, or fix school food environments.

But the lesson from HIV is not that prevention and treatment are rivals — it's that you need to do both at once. Withholding effective treatment from people who need it now, especially poorer people, causes avoidable harm. The government needs to take control of both sides of this: strong regulation and enforcement to address the upstream causes of weight gain, alongside better medical care for people already living with obesity.

That lesson is especially important for people living with HIV.

How HIV's lessons can help fight obesity stigma In South Africa, many of those most affected by ART-associated weight gain are women using public sector services. Yet medicines that could help people manage that weight gain are not available through South Africa's public health system, where they receive their HIV treatment.

This is a cruel irony: lifesaving ARVs are available, but support for one of its commonest side effects is not. Patients are left alone with a problem that is medical, social and deeply personal.

There is another lesson South Africa should borrow from the HIV response: let affected communities lead .

HIV activism changed the country because people living with HIV, and the organisations that stood with them, refused to be treated as passive recipients of policy . They demanded treatment, challenged language, reshaped public debate and exposed the politics of drug pricing.

Today, South Africa stands at a fork in the road.

On one side is an unregulated market of social-media weight-loss drugs, where people who are desperate and ashamed take real risks because the health system has given them little else. On the other is a set of effective, well-studied obesity medicines — such as GLP-1 agonists — largely reserved for people who can afford them.

What SA should do next Doing better would mean three things.

First, regulators need to clamp down on illegal and unsafe products, while giving the public clear guidance on which treatments actually work.

Second, the health department and medical aids should provide access to GLP-1s and other obesity care within HIV services, for those at highest risk — alongside, not instead of, stronger food and prevention policies.

Third, training for HIV nurses and doctors must treat weight stigma as a clinical harm, so that conversations about body size become kinder, more honest and more effective.