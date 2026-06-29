South African medical scientists drive a new era of business in healthcare

She said Aims began in 2019 as a WhatsApp group, the Medical Scientists Forum, where intern scientists shared information and supported one another during the early stages of their careers. As membership grew to more than 500 scientists, the platform was registered as the African Institute of Medical Scientists.

Manyaka-Lesofe said many BSc graduates were completing highly specialised degrees but struggled to find employment, understand the range of careers available to them or build the professional networks needed to enter the industry.

Having worked in diagnostic laboratories, clinical research, academia and public health, she also observed that many talented graduates eventually left science because they lacked mentorship and career guidance.

Aims was established to address the gaps by providing mentorship, career development, advocacy and exposure to various career opportunities in healthcare and medical science. The discussion also highlighted the need to rethink how medical scientists are prepared for the future.

While university programmes provided strong scientific training, the speakers said, they often placed greater emphasis on preparing graduates for employment than for leadership or entrepreneurship. Manyaka-Lesofe said that mindset needs to change. “For decades, scientists have largely been trained to become employees rather than innovators, entrepreneurs or leaders.”

She said Aims was working to broaden members' understanding of the profession by exposing them to careers in private practice, consulting, diagnostics, health technology, clinical trials and entrepreneurship. Through mentorship programmes, seminars, industry partnerships and initiatives such as Shadow a Scientist, the organisation encouraged young scientists to see themselves as leaders capable of creating businesses and developing solutions to healthcare challenges.

Starting an independent practice, however, is not without obstacles. One of the key discussions focused on the regulatory environment that medical scientists must navigate: establishing an independent practice requires compliance with professional bodies such as the Health Professions Council of South Africa, obtaining the necessary practice registration, meeting healthcare funding requirements and complying with regulations governing laboratory operations.