South African medical scientists drive a new era of business in healthcare

South Africa's healthcare system faces a growing challenge. While youth unemployment remains high, many qualified medical scientists struggle to find opportunities in the profession for which they trained. Rather than waiting for limited laboratory posts, a growing number of scientists are exploring independent practice and entrepreneurship as alternative career paths.
The discussions were at the centre of the Medical Scientists in Independent Practice: Innovation, Entrepreneurship and the Future of Diagnostics seminar at the PPS Offices Indaba Venue on 27 June.
Hosted by the African Institute of Medical Scientists (Aims) and the Centre for Development and Implementation of Point-of-Care Diagnostics, the event brought together medical scientists, students, healthcare professionals and industry leaders to discuss how the profession can expand beyond traditional laboratory employment and contribute to a stronger healthcare system.
The seminar opened with discussions on South Africa's economic challenges and the growing number of qualified medical scientists who remain unemployed or work outside their field. Speakers noted that institutions such as the National Health Laboratory Service continue to train scientists but employment opportunities have not kept pace with the number of graduates entering the profession. This has left many young scientists uncertain about their career prospects despite their specialised qualifications.
Puseletso Manyaka-Lesofe, the co-founder of Aims, said the challenges were among the reasons the organisation was established. “The idea for Aims was born out of both personal experience and a recurring pattern I observed among young scientists across South Africa.”
She said Aims began in 2019 as a WhatsApp group, the Medical Scientists Forum, where intern scientists shared information and supported one another during the early stages of their careers. As membership grew to more than 500 scientists, the platform was registered as the African Institute of Medical Scientists.
Manyaka-Lesofe said many BSc graduates were completing highly specialised degrees but struggled to find employment, understand the range of careers available to them or build the professional networks needed to enter the industry.
Having worked in diagnostic laboratories, clinical research, academia and public health, she also observed that many talented graduates eventually left science because they lacked mentorship and career guidance.
Aims was established to address the gaps by providing mentorship, career development, advocacy and exposure to various career opportunities in healthcare and medical science. The discussion also highlighted the need to rethink how medical scientists are prepared for the future.
While university programmes provided strong scientific training, the speakers said, they often placed greater emphasis on preparing graduates for employment than for leadership or entrepreneurship. Manyaka-Lesofe said that mindset needs to change. “For decades, scientists have largely been trained to become employees rather than innovators, entrepreneurs or leaders.”
She said Aims was working to broaden members' understanding of the profession by exposing them to careers in private practice, consulting, diagnostics, health technology, clinical trials and entrepreneurship. Through mentorship programmes, seminars, industry partnerships and initiatives such as Shadow a Scientist, the organisation encouraged young scientists to see themselves as leaders capable of creating businesses and developing solutions to healthcare challenges.
Starting an independent practice, however, is not without obstacles. One of the key discussions focused on the regulatory environment that medical scientists must navigate: establishing an independent practice requires compliance with professional bodies such as the Health Professions Council of South Africa, obtaining the necessary practice registration, meeting healthcare funding requirements and complying with regulations governing laboratory operations.
Manyaka-Lesofe encouraged young scientists not to be discouraged by the processes. She said regulation should be seen as an important part of maintaining professional standards and protecting patients rather than as a barrier to entering the profession.
She advised aspiring entrepreneurs to approach the process step by step, seek guidance from experienced professionals and take advantage of mentorship opportunities offered by professional associations.
The seminar also explored broader structural challenges affecting the profession. Speakers argued that universities, regulatory bodies, industry and government need to work more closely together to ensure scientific training reflects current and future workforce needs. Better collaboration could help create clearer career pathways for graduates while expanding opportunities beyond traditional laboratory settings.
Manyaka-Lesofe also called for greater recognition of medical scientists in the healthcare system. She said their expertise extended beyond laboratory work and could contribute to disease surveillance, diagnostics, public health programmes, health technology and precision medicine.
She emphasised the need for policies that supported scientist-led businesses by improving access to funding, expanding business incubation programmes and creating opportunities for independent practice.
Alongside scientific expertise, the seminar stressed the importance of developing business and leadership skills. As someone pursuing an MBA in healthcare leadership, Manyaka-Lesofe said successful independent practice required more than technical knowledge. “Scientific excellence alone is not sufficient to sustain an independent healthcare practice.”
She said medical scientists also needed skills in strategic planning, financial management, leadership and innovation to build sustainable businesses. Understanding budgeting, cash flow, pricing models and the wider healthcare environment was essential for turning scientific expertise into successful healthcare enterprises.
Another major focus of the seminar was the role of partnerships in supporting new independent practices. Organisations, such as PPS, KAT Medical, Beckman Coulter and Abbott, were highlighted as examples of collaborations that could provide emerging laboratories with access to funding, technology, infrastructure, mentorship and market opportunities. Manyaka-Lesofe said the partnerships were essential for long-term sustainability. “Public-private partnerships are absolutely critical.”
She said collaboration between scientists, industry, academic institutions and government strengthened healthcare by encouraging innovation, improving access to quality diagnostic services and helping scientific discoveries reach patients more effectively. For new independent laboratories, the partnerships provided support that would be difficult to secure on their own.
As the seminar came to a close, one message remained consistent throughout the discussions: South Africa's medical scientists have skills that can contribute far beyond traditional laboratory roles.
While challenges such as unemployment, regulation and limited opportunities remained, the speakers said, entrepreneurship, leadership and stronger partnerships could help create new pathways for the profession. For many young scientists attending the seminar, independent practice was increasingly being seen not simply as an alternative career option but as an opportunity to shape the future of healthcare.