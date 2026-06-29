Could the NHI fuel anti-immigrant sentiment?

Anti-immigration politics, researchers say , gives leaders a way to address what people are angry about — immigrants — while not addressing what's actually broken. In the health sector, you don’t have to look far for examples of what’s broken : take the 2021 Tembisa Hospital “ skinny jeans ” scandal where R2-billion was stolen and the corruption linked to communications company Digital Vibes, uncovered in the same year , during Zweli Mkhize’s reign as health minister.

But fixing endemic corruption and maladministration is more difficult than shouting down presumed non-nationals and blocking their access to clinics and hospitals, even when the Constitution says no one — no matter their nationality — may be refused emergency medical treatment. On healthcare, the National Health Act is explicit: anyone not on medical aid, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, is entitled to free primary healthcare services at public facilities, generally meaning those services provided at clinics.

That didn’t stop Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi from, in 2018, saying migrants were overloading the healthcare system , even while admitting it was more anecdotal than based on any hard documentation.

In interviews since 2024, he told Bhekisisa ’s TV programme , Health Beat, he knows very well that foreigners are coming to South African clinics to get HIV treatment. And he’s doing nothing to stop it because, he says, “we believe it will work in reverse for us to fight the disease if you deny people treatment”.

Antiretrovirals (ARVs) don’t just keep people with HIV healthy, they lower the levels of the virus in a person’s body so they aren’t able to infect others ; not treating everyone who tests positive for HIV, or not allowing them to take medications that can stop them from contracting the virus in the first place, means the virus will spread.

But the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act as it is written would do just that. It, in fact, also promotes anti-immigrant sentiments.

The NHI roll-out is “ on pause ”, while the Constitutional Court is considering if fair processes were followed for it to become law ; a judgment is not expected until December or early 2027. But regardless of the ruling, scientists and activists will fight hard to have the clause about access to HIV treatment for foreigners adjusted.

The current version of the Act says refugees, undocumented migrants and asylum seekers will only qualify for free health treatment for emergencies and “ notifiable diseases ” — diseases like tuberculosis or cholera — that can lead to an outbreak with a major impact on public health. But that list doesn’t include HIV, which is normally treated in primary healthcare clinics.

Mia Malan asked Motsoaledi why HIV didn’t make the list of notifiable diseases (in interviews in 2024, and again in 2025), and if he would consider starting a process to change the Act, should the Constitutional Court rule the Act could go ahead. The health minister's answer in short: yes, he believes everyone in South Africa should have access to ARVs, regardless of where they’re from, or if they can pay for it.