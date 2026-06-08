Why storms that used to happen every 50 years are hitting more often

Where people live depends, to a large extent, on what weather patterns in an area look like. Places with a fairly mild temperature range and enough but not too much rain are often desirable, because there will probably be enough water and fertile soil to grow food.

For example, about two-thirds of South Africa’s population live in climate zone 2 (covering Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and parts of the Free State and North West), with mild temperatures and all-year rainfall, our analysis showed, whereas less than 1% of the population live in climate zone 4 (covering the Northern Cape), characterised by hot, desert-like conditions. (In our analysis, we used census data for 2022 to determine how districts fit into the approximate climate regions, which is why the coloured borders have ragged lines. In real life, zones won’t follow such exact boundaries.)

But governance structures — and by implication how money is allocated for building and maintaining roads, schools and clinics and providing people with services like power, water and sanitation — don’t follow climate boundaries.

Instead, the Constitution says treasury must give each province a fair amount of money from the available kitty based largely on the number of people in a province and their specific social or development needs. For the current financial year (2026/27), provinces have roughly R11 000 to R17 000 per person available — made up of the provincial allocation and a small amount from conditional grants — to care for their constituents (this excludes money that is given to national departments).

Looking ahead Scientists, who helped put the government’s report together on how well the country is faring in sticking to its United Nations climate promises, modelled what changes in temperature, rainfall and dry spells could reasonably be expected in each climate region for different levels of global warming. They used the so-called SSP3-7.0 scenario, which assumes “a rocky road” ahead, because of things like slow economic growth, high inequality and barriers to international trade.

To make such forecasts, they use “a family of models, each running a standard experiment but with different assumptions, and also input data from across a big area, including the surrounding oceans,” explains Mohau Mateyisi, a climate scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and who was part of the reporting team. This means the modelling gives a range of answers that all vary slightly, he says.

The projections from models are estimates, though, and there’s always some uncertainty linked to the answers, Mateyisi explains. If the models all return values with the same direction of change (for example, all positive or all negative), researchers interpret it as showing a fair amount of certainty in the expected values. This is often the case with temperature estimates.

But if some models give positive values as answers and others give negative values, it suggests that the estimate is less certain. This is often the case with projections about future rainfall.