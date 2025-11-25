Head turner: The Audi RS3 Sportback

A short drive to my neighborhood supermarket in Durban North earned the Audi RS3 Sportback several admiring looks. So, no doubt it is a head turner. One can’t help but notice the beast; bearing in mind the eye-catching green of my test vehicle, its poise and agile look.

Of course, all of this comes at a price.

Audi South Africa has confirmed local pricing for the facelifted A3 range, and while the mainstream 35 TFSI models start from R808,200, it’s the halo model – the RS3 Sportback – that steals the limelight, priced from R1,498,200 (or R1,591,900 for the Carbon Edition).

Fast and versatile

Under the bonnet, nothing’s been lost in translation. The RS3 retains its legendary 2.5-litre, five-cylinder TFSI turbocharged engine, still good for 294 kW and 500 Nm. That familiar, off-beat warble is now even more present, thanks to a retuned RS sport exhaust. It has a distinct and more engaging note through the rev range.

Flat out, the RS3 still goes from 0–100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, outpacing its strong competition, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, by a fraction.

Audi engineers have been busy fine-tuning the torque splitter and brake torque vectoring, making it feel safer and sharper as it navigates sharp bends on my drive along KZN’s north coast. This car, with its quattro roots, is grounded and confident and aggressive.

For all its newfound agility, the RS3 hasn’t sacrificed everyday comfort. It eases into a composed rhythm that feels equally at home on the racetrack or through weekday traffic on the M4.

Subtle yet serious

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking the RS3 hasn’t changed much until you spot the details. The facelift brings a revised single-frame grille with a bold honeycomb design, a more pronounced front splitter, and an exaggerated rear diffuser inspired by Audi’s motorsport DNA.

New LED headlight and taillight signatures give the car an unmistakable presence, especially with their customisable chequered-flag animation. Fresh colours such as Kyalami Green and Kemora Grey add flair, while South Africa’s bespoke Carbon Edition ups the visual drama with gloss-black detailing and carbon-fibre accents. I had the Kyalami Green and it had noticeable presence wherever I went.

Cabin and technology

Step inside and the RS3 welcomes you with a driver-focused digital cockpit, complete with a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus and a crisp 10.1-inch infotainment display. Audi’s new RS steering wheel is flat at both the top and bottom and features bright red satellite buttons for instant access to performance modes.

The RS sport seats hug you tightly in corners, and for those who want more drama, optional RS bucket seats deliver extra support and a track-ready look. Ambient lighting has been enhanced with laser-cut door panel patterns, while a Sonos premium 3D sound system ensures your playlists sound as good as the exhaust note outside.

Everyday usability meets race-bred excitement

The brilliance of the RS3 lies in its duality. It’s a proper hyper hatch, with performance figures that rival exotic machinery, yet it still offers the practicality of a five-door compact. The boot is spacious enough for a weekend getaway, visibility is good, and the cabin finish is quintessentially Audi. It is solid, plush, and premium.

All models come standard with Audi’s 5-year/100,000 km Freeway Plan, offering peace of mind along with the thrills.

So, what do we say about the RS3?

Some of the rivals may occupy more space and shout louder, but the RS3 plays its own tune. The Audi lets out an unmistakable five-cylinder symphony that no one else can replicate. And that, for many enthusiasts, is reason enough to sign on the dotted line.

The 2025 Audi RS3 Sportback is proof that you can have your cake and eat it too. It’s wild and ferocious yet functional and poised. The tweaks to handling and design make it more engaging and desirable than ever, and at just under R1.5 million, it is pricy but remains one of the most complete performance cars you can buy in South Africa.

Audi RS3 Sportback (2025) quick facts

• Engine: 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder

• Power/Torque: 294 kW / 500 Nm

• 0–100 km/h: 3.8 seconds

• Top speed: Up to 290 km/h (with RS Driver’s Package)

• Price: From R1,498,200 (Sportback) / R1,591,900 (Carbon Edition)

• Warranty/Service: 5-year/100,000 km Audi Freeway Plan