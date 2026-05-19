High-goal drama and vibrant fashion collide at the 2026 Nedbank International Polo

Team USA defeated South Africa 13-8 in a thrilling tie-breaker at the 2026 Nedbank International Polo

The historic sporting rivalry between South Africa and the US added a thrilling new chapter on Saturday as the iconic Inanda Club in Sandton hosted the highly anticipated Nedbank International Polo.

With the head-to-head record between the two nations sitting deadlocked on South African soil, this year’s encounter served as the ultimate tie-breaker.

In a fast-paced, fiercely competitive showcase of world-class polo, it was Team USA that ultimately claimed bragging rights, securing a commanding 13-8 victory over South Africa.

From the opening chukka, the match delivered the high-octane intensity and tactical friction fans expected. Momentum swung continuously between both sides under the Johannesburg sun, keeping the packed grandstands engaged until the final whistle.

The South African team mounted several strong campaigns, demonstrating impressive resilience and turf familiarity. However, it was the clinical execution during the game’s critical moments that ultimately allowed the visitors to edge ahead and maintain a definitive lead.

Team USA’s performance was defined by sharp precision, seamless teamwork and strategic discipline. Leading the charge was captain Steve Krueger, whose brilliant leadership and pivotal plays on the field earned him the coveted Most Valuable Player title.

On the equestrian side of the tournament, the prestigious Best Playing Pony prize was awarded to “Blueberry”, a standout thoroughbred owned by Duncan Ellis and masterfully ridden by Cody Ellis.

Reflecting on the fierce display of athleticism, Guy Slater, the president of the South African Polo Association, praised the standard of play. “This year’s match was a true reflection of the calibre and competitive spirit of international polo,” Slater said.

“Welcoming the United States back to South Africa for this historic tie-breaker made for an exceptional contest, with both teams delivering a performance worthy of the occasion.

“It was equally encouraging to see such strong support for the sport from partners, contributing to a vibrant and well-supported atmosphere both on and off the field.”

As is tradition with the Nedbank International Polo, the action off the turf was just as heavily anticipated as the sport itself. This year’s creative theme, Africa in Full Colour, came to life across the hospitality suites and public fields.

The theme transformed the Inanda Club banks into a fashion show, vibrant personal expression and curated contemporary design. Guests embraced the theme with enthusiasm, showing up in rich colour palettes, avant-garde tailoring and distinct silhouettes that celebrated modern African style and luxury.

The elevated social experience was further bolstered by the collaboration of several high-profile lifestyle and hospitality partners. Curated spaces by American Express, Glenfiddich Single Malt Whisky, U.S. Polo Assn., Stella Artois and EQUUS ensured that the event seamlessly blended top-tier sports entertainment with premium hospitality for both players and VIP guests.

As the sun set over the Sandton skyline, the 2026 edition wrapped up by reinforcing its status as a permanent fixture on the country’s luxury social and sporting calendars.