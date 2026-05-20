UNIVEN and PPS Deliver Hope and Dignity Through Student Welfare Partnership

On 21 April 2026, the University of Venda (UNIVEN), through its Advancement Unit, partnered with the Professionals Provident Society (PPS) to support the Thoho Ya Nzie Student Welfare Programme through the donation of food parcels. The initiative reinforces the University’s commitment to student wellness, dignity, and academic success, particularly amid rising living costs that threaten student retention.

Dr Caroline Takalani welcomed guests and expressed appreciation to the PPS Foundation for its continued support, while acknowledging the Advancement Unit’s fundraising efforts. She emphasised that academic success is inseparable from students’ physical, emotional, and psychological well-being, and highlighted the importance of holistic, student-centred support systems.

In her keynote address, Ms Tsakani Nkuna described the PPS Foundation’s contribution as a strategic investment in student resilience and well-being. She noted that the programme enhances academic focus, emotional stability, and social solidarity, while also stressing that food insecurity is a global challenge. She further highlighted the value of purposeful collaboration in driving meaningful social impact.

Dr Refilwe Pila Nemutandani reaffirmed the Thoho Ya Nzie Programme as a reflection of UNIVEN’s commitment to student-centred development and called on industry partners, alumni, and stakeholders to support and expand the initiative.

Providing an overview of PPS, Mr Kapish Singh outlined the organisation’s history and its focus on youth development. He commended UNIVEN’s proactive efforts in supporting students and highlighted the role of partnerships, including collaboration with Rise Against Hunger Africa, in addressing food insecurity. He reaffirmed the PPS Foundation’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the University.

In his appreciation remarks, Dr Takalani Dzaga, Director Marketing, Branding and Communication, thanked all stakeholders for their contributions and underscored the importance of sustainable partnerships. He highlighted the significance of PPS Foundation’s renewed support in advancing UNIVEN’s flagship student welfare initiatives and strengthening its developmental mandate as a rural-based institution.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Mr Andisani Mathelemusa expressed gratitude to the PPS Foundation and all stakeholders, noting the importance of collective support in addressing students’ socio-economic challenges. He emphasised that such interventions restore dignity and called for continued partnerships to enhance student welfare and institutional development.

Below are the speakers during the Thoho Ya Nzie Student Welfare Programme

Issued by: Department of Marketing, Branding & Communication

University of Venda

Tel: 082 868 2218 / 082 868 1811