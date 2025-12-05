How tourism SMMEs can make big bucks this December

The December holiday rush is more than a busy season; it is a powerful opportunity for small tourism businesses to boost revenue and build long-term visibility. KwaZulu-Natal alone expects more than two million visitors this festive season, generating around R13 billion in economic activity. For South Africa’s small, medium and micro enterprises, this is the moment to turn hard work into lasting growth.

Tourism SMMEs are the heartbeat of the sector, the guesthouse owners, tour guides and local artisans who define authentic South African travel experiences. According to SA Tourism’s Chief Strategy Officer, Siya Mthethwa, the key to success this December lies in visibility, credibility and connection.

The first step is digital readiness. Today’s travellers start their journey online, often using new planning tools to explore destinations. If a business is not visible or accurate on the web, it risks being overlooked or misrepresented. Mthethwa advises maintaining an updated, mobile-friendly website or at least a verified Google Business Profile to ensure travellers find correct information.

Credibility also matters. A grading from the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa builds instant trust with potential visitors. Smaller businesses can start with a Basic Quality Verification, while more established ones can pursue special recognitions such as family-friendly or wedding venue status. Through the Department of Tourism’s Grading Support Programme, small enterprises can access discounts of up to 90 percent.

Networking remains essential. Platforms such as Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba connect SMMEs directly to more than a thousand local and international buyers each year, helping them secure advance bookings and understand emerging trends.

Mthethwa adds that the best market research is free, available in online reviews. Tracking patterns in customer feedback helps small businesses improve service, fix recurring issues and repeat what guests love.

For tourism SMMEs, this festive season is not only about selling, it is about scaling. With the right digital presence, trusted standards and strong connections, December can set the stage for sustained success well into the new year.