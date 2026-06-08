More turmoil as NFP recalls its national chairperson, Mkhabela, amid power struggle

The future of the National Freedom Party's (NFP) eDumbe mayor, Sibusiso Shevu Mkhabela, hangs in the balance. (Screenshot)

The future of the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) eDumbe mayor, Sibusiso Shevu Mkhabela, hangs in the balance.

This comes after the party’s national executive committee (NEC) announced that Mkhabela be removed as party national chairperson and NEC member.

“The NEC resolved to remove Cde Sibusiso Mkhabela from the position of national chairperson and as member of the national executive committee with immediate effect,” said party secretary-general Sunset Bheki Xaba in a communique.

He was also removed as a member of the party’s national working committee.

No reasons were given about what had led to his recall from the party’s highest decision-making body.

Mkhabela is a close ally of the now-expelled former party KZN chairperson Mbali Shinga. Shinga, who was also the MEC for social development, was sacked on June 4. She was also removed as a member of the legislature. This follows the party’s appeals tribunal upholding the decision to fire her.

Her woes stem from the fact that she defied party instructions during a no-confidence vote against KZN premier Thami Ntuli in December.

Although the NFP had given Shinga instructions to vote for an uMkhonto weSizwe Party-sponsored motion, she had instead supported the DA, ANC and IFP who are in the government of provincial unity (GPU).

Fighting her removal from the provincial cabinet and her party, Shinga has since approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court. She also wants the court to prevent anyone from being sworn in as her legislature replacement.

Mkhabela was among the prominent voices accusing party president Irvin Barnes of dividing the party and pushing for his removal. While Barnes and his supporters want the party to join forces with the MK Party and the EFF in a bid to topple the KZN GPU, Mkhabela, Shinga and their sympathisers want the party to remain in the GPU’s fold.

It is unclear what will happen to Mkhabela’s mayorship amid the developments.

The NFP’s top leadership also suspended Zodwa Mtshali, the KZN provincial secretary. Mtshali is also the deputy mayor of uMhlabuyalingana Local Municipality, in the KZN far northern KZN region. Mtshali was suspended for what the party called unruly behaviour after she issued a media statement against Shinga’s expulsion and affirmed the position of the provincial executive to rally behind Shinga’s court bid.

She has been suspended for three months, pending an internal investigation.