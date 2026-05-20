University of Venda Participates in the DSBD Sector-Focused and Hybrid Incubation and Digital Hub Support Strategy

Mr Mohotolo Mojalefa, Chief Director, Department of Small Business Development, giving welcome remarks.

The Directorate of Community Engagement, Entrepreneurship, Inclusive Innovation, and Commercialisation team recently participated in the Sector-focused and Hybrid Incubation and Digital Hub Support Strategy Outreach and Awareness Workshop hosted by the Department of Small Business Development in partnership with the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, and the University of Limpopo Digital Hub at the University of Limpopo.

Mr Mohotolo Mojalefa, Chief Director, Department of Small Business Development, welcomed the participants to the workshop and highlighted that the workshop aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among public and private stakeholders, academia, and civil society. The mandate of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) is to lead and coordinate an integrated approach to the promotion and development of entrepreneurship, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Co-operatives. In doing so, an enabling environment should be forged through policy intents and strategic interventions that support the development, growth, and sustainability of MSMEs and Co-operatives. The Sector-focused and Hybrid Incubation and Digital Hub Support Strategy (SHIDHSS) reflects the DSBD approach in enhancing incubation support for MSMEs and Co-operatives.

In the picture: Mr. Mashudu Netshiswinzhe, Deputy Director, DSBD, presenting the SHIDHSS.

Mr Mashudu Netshishinzhe, Deputy Director- Digital Hub and Incubator Support, Department of Small Business Development, presented on the Sector-Focused and Hybrid Incubation and Digital Hub Support Strategy (SHIDHSS). He stated that the DSBD has identified the need for SHIDHSS to improve government efforts around the delivery of incubation support to MSMEs and Co-operatives. As an intervention, Business Incubation (BI) is a cornerstone for addressing challenges amongst MSMEs and Co-operatives in terms of development and growth. The SHIDHSS is a blueprint that offers strategic guidance and activates a momentum towards the attainment of strategic goals in addressing challenges experienced and observed in the development and support of MSMEs and Co-operatives, Mr. Netshiswinzhe said. He further shared with the participants the types of incubation centres supported by the department, including type 1 – Digital Hub, type 2 – Incubators, and type 3 – Accelerators. The Department also supports Physical and Virtual incubation models, such as facilities for co-working, whereby small businesses can work alongside each other and tap into the expertise of in-residence entrepreneurs, and an online incubation programme designed to support incubates with business development offered through online platforms with little or no physical contact.

Mr Donald Morema, Manager, Economic Activation

The workshop provided the University of Venda with an opportunity to showcase its programme and project, advancing its drive to become an entrepreneurial university. Mr. Donald Morema, Manager, Economic Activation Office, shared insights on the University of Venda’s approaches to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and enterprise development under the topic “University of Venda Strategic Interventions for Advancing Innovation and Enterprise Development.” Mr. Donald Morema highlights that UNIVEN’s intervention to advance entrepreneurship is embedded in the University’s strategy 2026-2030 through Strategic Thrust number two: Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, yielding to key outcome six: Entrepreneurial University. The University of Venda’s strategic plan mandates that it become a leading entrepreneurial engaged university in the country. The mandate is driven by the Directorate of Community Engagement, Entrepreneurship, Inclusive Innovation and Commercialisation, in partnership with the faculties, the broader internal ecosystem, and external stakeholders, transforming knowledge into real economic impact for the Vhembe region and beyond, Mr Morema said. Mr. Morema also shared that the directorate is advancing the University’s entrepreneurial agenda through its operational units and student networks, such as the Entrepreneurial Student Ambassador Program (ESAP).

Issued by:

Department of Marketing, Branding & Communication

University of Venda

Tel: 082 868 2218 / 082 868 1811