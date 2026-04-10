Iran is winning the social media war

Iran’s advantage lies in its ability to produce content that aligns with platform operations at both speed and scale. Meanwhile, the conflict continues on the ground, where a ceasefire holds unevenly and negotiations remain uncertain.

The first signal is not a statement or a briefing. It is a post. An Iranian embassy account responds within minutes. A line, sharp enough to travel. A clip that reframes the moment before it settles. By the time officials speak, the narrative is moving.

In one Lego-style animated video, a caricature of Donald Trump holds up a sign reading “Victory” before the frame flips and the message changes to “I am a loser”. The clip has crossed more than 700 000 views as it moves across platforms. It does not explain the conflict. It replaces it.

As a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US holds into its third day, Israeli bombardment continues in Lebanon and Tehran has warned it will resume hostilities if attacks persist. Both sides are claiming victory, even as negotiations are set to begin in Islamabad.

On the ground, the war remains unresolved. Online, the contest is being decided at speed.

Across X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, Iranian embassy accounts are posting into the moment, often within minutes, using a tone that departs from diplomatic convention. The language is direct, sometimes sarcastic. Humour is strategic.

Posts read less like statements and more like interventions, appearing alongside memes, commentary and reaction in the same stream. The distinction between diplomacy and content begins to collapse.

The pattern is visible across multiple accounts, including in southern Africa. The posts follow a recognisable pattern. Some use humour to undercut Western political figures, recasting escalation as spectacle. Others draw on historical imagery and resistance narratives, placing current events within a longer arc of confrontation.

A third set is localised, referencing regional politics, popular culture or public sentiment in the countries where the embassies are based.

A screenshot from an AI-generated Lego-style animated caricature clip featuring Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Lego-style clip is part of a broader pattern. It reduces a complex geopolitical confrontation to a single, legible reversal. There is no argument to parse and no timeline to follow. Meaning is immediate, designed to land before it can be questioned.

Matt Hussey, a journalist and therapist who writes on the psychology of modern digital life, argues that the humour is not incidental but functional. “This isn’t just trolling. This is a weapon system,” he says.

He suggests that humiliation has long been part of warfare but traditionally required proximity. Digital platforms remove that constraint. A short video can now reach global audiences within hours.

The content is built for speed, recognition and replication.

Hamidreza Oraee, the spokesperson for the Iranian embassy, describes a deliberate shift in how Iran communicates during the war.

Western media, he argues, has framed events through a distorted lens, prompting Iranian institutions to speak directly to global audiences.

“We stepped beyond traditional diplomatic frameworks and assumed the responsibility of conveying an accurate narrative,” he says.

Oraee frames the approach as a response to misinformation and generational change.

“Interactive media primarily communicates with younger audiences. These audiences are increasingly exposed to misinformation, making it essential for nations to communicate their perspectives directly.”

The emphasis on “stepping beyond” formal diplomacy is revealing. It suggests that visibility, not just messaging, has become the objective. The audience is no longer limited to governments or traditional media but extends to platform users.

Western governments communicate through formal briefings, official statements and traditional media channels. Their messaging is often slower, more cautious and less adaptable to platform dynamics.

By contrast, the content circulating from Iranian-linked accounts is built for visibility. It is responsive, adaptive and embedded within the same flows as entertainment and commentary. It competes for attention.

The architecture of the platforms rewards engagement, not accuracy. Content that is immediate, visual and emotionally legible travels further, regardless of its factual grounding.

That is the terrain on which this war is being fought.

Iran’s advantage lies in its ability to produce content that aligns with how platforms operate, at speed and scale.

The war continues on the ground, where a ceasefire holds unevenly and negotiations remain uncertain. But it is increasingly encountered elsewhere, across platforms where content moves faster than context.

Control of narrative no longer rests on credibility alone. It rests on circulation.

For now, that terrain favours Iran.