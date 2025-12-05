Finding joy in a South African summer

Thandiwe Mathibela, General Manager for Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations and Acting Chief Marketing Officer at South African Tourism

For Thandiwe Mathibela, General Manager for Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations and Acting Chief Marketing Officer at South African Tourism, the global brand campaign “South Africa Awaits – Come Find Your Joy” has been more than a marketing exercise. It is an invitation to see the country through new eyes. “The campaign began with a simple idea and that was to see South Africa through the eyes of a child,” she says. “It’s about rediscovering joy in its purest form and recognising that our landscapes, culture and people all reflect that joy in different ways.”

Nine months since its launch, the campaign has gained momentum across multiple markets. “It’s been warmly received,” Mathibela says, noting that the campaign’s music, created by iconic artists Vusi Mahlaselan. The advert also features Grammy-award winning, Zakes Bantwini and world-renowned Chef Wandile Mabaso, helping to position South Africa as a destination that celebrates both modern creativity and heritage.

As the festive season peaks, the country is welcoming a surge of visitors drawn by its climate, diverse attractions and the warmth of its people. “Travellers consistently highlight service excellence as one of the standout features of South Africa,” she explains. “They come for our wildlife, our beaches and our culture and history, but what brings them back is the human connection.”

That connection extends beyond leisure. Partnerships with airlines, tour operators and digital creators have helped turn awareness into arrivals. “We work closely with the aviation sector and global influencers to ensure accessibility and relevance,” she says. “Direct routes make the choice easier, and authentic storytelling keeps the destination desirable.”

Balancing transparency with optimism is part of the brand’s credibility. “Every country faces challenges, but our honesty and resilience strengthen trust,” Mathibela says. “We show up. We deliver.”

For her, that reliability defines South Africa’s global identity. “We’re a complex nation with a fascinating history,” she says. “But we’re also a warm, welcoming people. That’s why visitors find joy here and why they keep coming back.”