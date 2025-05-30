Juggling degrees and demands – How mid-career students can protect their mental health

Educational psychologist Delia Hamlett says mid-career students aren’t starting from scratch; they are building on a solid foundation of experience, resilience, problem-solving and purpose. Photo credit: Jamaine Krige

Returning to university as a mid-career professional is a bold and often transformative decision, but it can also be mentally and emotionally taxing. Delia Hamlett, an educational psychologist who works closely with adult learners, says that although these students bring valuable life experience to the classroom, they also face a unique set of mental health issues that younger, first-time students typically don’t encounter.

“Many adult learners are juggling caregiving, full-time work, financial responsibilities and, in some cases, chronic health conditions,” she explains.

Between board meetings, school runs and assignment deadlines, these students must learn to balance an already full life with the rigours of postgraduate study. “These stressors create a significant emotional and cognitive load, which can impact academic performance and overall well-being,” says Hamlett

Mid-career professionals often wear several hats — employee, partner, parent and now, student. “This creates a high cognitive load,” says Hamlett. “Many are highly motivated but feel pressure to ‘do it all’, which can lead to exhaustion, anxiety, difficulty concentrating and even feelings of isolation, exacerbated when their learning environments don’t reflect their lived realities.”

Strategies for mental resilience

There is no one-size-fits-all formula for mental wellbeing, but a mix of structure, support and self-compassion can make the journey more manageable. Hamlett believes that setting boundaries and building systems of support is a good place to start.

“Let your family, friends, and colleagues know what you’re working towards. Tell them when your assignments are due and when your focus time is non-negotiable — and then remind them, kindly but firmly.”

She also recommends setting up a dedicated study zone, even if it’s just a corner of a bedroom. This helps signal both to yourself and others that it’s time to focus. Peer groups, both in-person and online, can also be helpful.

And never forget to move. “You don’t have to join a gym. Walk, stretch, dance around your lounge — anything that gets you moving can help reduce stress. Lean on your support systems and aim for sustainability, not perfection.”

Time management as self-care

Time management is equally critical for protecting mental health. But Hamlett cautions against rigid schedules. “Your time management strategy must serve you, not stress you. Choose one to three key tasks per day. If everything is important, nothing is. And don’t forget about yourself in the process — sleep, nourishment and downtime are not luxuries, they’re necessities.”

She advocates for short bursts of focused work — 25 to 45 minutes, followed by breaks — and realistic time blocking. Success, she says, isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing things differently.

“Evaluate what works for you and what doesn’t through weekly reviews. Make small, consistent adjustments. Prioritise rest and connection. Some weeks you’ll have to drop a few balls — that’s okay. Just be mindful of which one is glass.”

Her metaphor resonates: “Most of the balls you juggle are rubber — they’ll bounce if dropped. But the glass ball — whether it’s your family, work, studies or your health and wellbeing — will shatter if neglected. And that ball changes all the time. Pay attention.”

Most importantly, she says, be kind to yourself: “Progress matters more than perfection. This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Advice for the hesitant returner

To those in their 30s, 40s or 50s contemplating a return to university but worried about the psychological toll, Hamlett’s message is clear: “It’s normal to feel apprehensive. But just considering this step shows growth and courage. Never forget that you’re not starting from scratch — you’re building on a solid foundation of lived experience, resilience, problem-solving and purpose. These are powerful assets that should be acknowledged and valued.”