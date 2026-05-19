Background and Rationale

The humanitarian context in South Africa and across the Southern African region continues to be shaped by overlapping and intensifying challenges, including climate-related disasters, public health pressures, food insecurity, and socio-economic vulnerability. These realities are unfolding against a backdrop of constrained traditional donor funding and increasing competition for limited development resources.

At the same time, the private sector in South Africa plays an increasingly important role in advancing social impact. Corporates, financial institutions, and philanthropic actors are seeking opportunities to invest in initiatives that are aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, demonstrate measurable outcomes, and reflect meaningful partnerships rather than transactional giving.

In response to this evolving landscape, IFRC and SARCS have developed a structured and forward-looking approach to private sector engagement, which will be launched through an in-person private sector engagement event. This approach is anchored in clearly defined thematic priorities, informed by donor intelligence, and supported by a coordinated engagement strategy and structured roadmap.

This proposed high-level private sector reception will serve as the official launch platform for the Global Climate Resilience Platform (GCRP) in Southern Africa. It is intended to position IFRC and SARCS as strategic partners of choice for the private sector, to present compelling investment opportunities, and to catalyse new partnerships and funding commitments.

Capitalizing on the keen interest of the local private sector to invest in climate and nature-based solutions and building on the 2025 event “Beyond Aid: A Dialogue on Climate Solutions for Resilience Solutions”, the campaign will be anchored in positioning the Global Climate Resilience Platform for Southern Africa, under the theme of “The Launch of the Global Climate Resilience Platform!” This theme will be further re-enforced by the official Africa Day (25 May) theme for 2026 – communicated by the African Union. The goals of Agenda 2063.” This theme highlights the need for climate-resilient water security and integrated management of water resources within the Water, Energy Food and Ecosystems (WEFE) Nexus, promoting economic growth, job creation and industrialization.

Similarly, the Global Climate Resilience Platform aims to ensure that investment in building climate resilience is accessible to local actors and communities in Southern Africa, in line with the principles of locally led adaptation. Local communities across Southern Africa are the frontline responders in reducing climate-related disaster risk and building their own resilience.

Public-private partnerships are key to supporting these critical investments in localization and reducing the root causes of vulnerability. Moreover, leveraging more resources is an urgent priority for helping communities adapt and manage climate-induced losses and damages, particularly as the poorest are often most vulnerable and susceptible to climate events.

The primary purpose of the launch reception is to introduce a contextualized GCRP to a targeted audience of private sector leaders and decision-makers, while creating a platform for meaningful engagement and partnership development.

More specifically, the event seeks to:

Position IFRC and SARCS as credible, high-impact partners for private sector collaboration

Present the GCRP’s thematic priorities and funding opportunities in a compelling and accessible manner

Showcase real-world impact through storytelling and partner testimonials

Strengthen relationships with existing partners while cultivating new donor prospects

Generate concrete expressions of interest, partnership discussions, and funding commitments

Signal a shift toward a more structured, campaign-driven approach to resource mobilisation

Conclusion

The IFRC 2026 Fundraising Launch in South Africa presents a strategic opportunity to reposition the organisation within the private sector landscape, deepen partnerships, and mobilise resources in support of urgent humanitarian priorities.

Furthermore, by positioning the Global Climate Resilience Platform as the primary partnership vehicle, the IFRC is able to leverage on its existing resources to and infrastructure to appeal to donors and partners regionally, while demonstrating the international credibility of this partnership model.

By convening influential stakeholders in a carefully curated environment, the event will not only communicate a compelling vision but also create the conditions for meaningful and sustained collaboration.

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