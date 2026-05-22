Gig Guide: Buhle Ngaba presents BLING! at The Market Theatre Laboratory, Venom & Shishiliza return with Saka Mama and Content Creator Awards entries are live

Encouraging debate: Artist and researcher, Buhle Ngaba continues to push African storytelling boundaries on stage. Photo: Supplied

‘BLING!’ returns to the The Market Theatre Lab

Buhle Ngaba brings her award-winning BLING! back home to The Market Theatre Laboratory where the work was first developed under the 2024 Barney Simon Residency.

The show comes after a sold-out debut at Wiener Festwochen 2024 in Vienna and the Afrovibes Festival 2025 in Amsterdam.

Directed by Ilana Dlangalala-Cilliers, BLING! runs from 28 to 31 May 2026 at the Ramolao Makhene Theatre, Market Square, Johannesburg.

The production revisits the Cullinan diamond through a courtroom narrative that tracks South Africa’s journey to democracy. Framed as Phatsima Khullinan, a sentient diamond, the story interrogates restitution, heritage and colonial ownership debates.

Critics note its sharp metaphor for reparations and inherited systems across postcolonial economies. Ngaba, a multi-award-winning artist and researcher, continues to push African storytelling boundaries on stage.

Reservations can be made via The Market Theatre Laboratory at 011 838 7498. Expect a sell-out return of BLING! celebrating history, justice and cultural reclamation on stage.

Venom & Shishiliza release ‘Saka Mama’

Hitmaking duo Venom & Shishiliza return with Saka Mama, dropping on Friday, 22 June and setting the tone for their upcoming project Love Is Pain 2.

Known for blending hip-hop, amapiano, Afro-pop and kwaito, the pair continue to build a sound that bridges genres while keeping a distinctly South African pulse.

The new single features a stacked line-up including Yumbs, Masterpiece YVK, Kwesta, Eeque, Ch’cco and Zwayetoven, weaving together infectious grooves and lyrical flair.

Saka Mama loosely translating to Dance Mama, leans into carefree energy, crafted for dancefloors and good times.

After the success of Flight Ya Hoseng and the multi-platinum Sondela, the duo once again deliver a melodic, genre-blurring anthem that celebrates rhythm, movement and collaboration. Speaking on the release, Shishiliza describes it as playful, inspired by attraction on the dancefloor and made purely for enjoyment.

Saka Mama marks the first step toward Love Is Pain 2, arriving later this year on streaming platforms everywhere.

Content Creator Awards entries are live

Mentorship: The not-for-profit initiative recognises storytellers, educators, entertainers and innovators. Photo: Supplied

Entries for the 2026 Content Creator Awards are open, inviting South African digital creators to submit work celebrating the country’s fast-growing online culture.

Founded in 2022, the not-for-profit initiative recognises storytellers, educators, entertainers and innovators shaping conversations online, while supporting a more professional creator economy.

Entry is free across most categories. The winners receive prizes of up to R20 000 and industry recognition.

Founder Manuela Dias de Deus says creators are entrepreneurs and cultural drivers, with the awards designed to unlock visibility, mentorship and long-term growth.

Phase 1 categories include Emerging Creator, Trendsetter, Impact Creator, Expert Voices, Style Icon, Dance, Best Creator x Brand Collaboration, Branded Content, Wildcard, Best Online Series and Creator of the Year.

Entries close Sunday, 28 June 2026, followed by workshops in July and an awards ceremony in October. Enter via Content Creator Awards or email [email protected].