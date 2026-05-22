Africa has a gift the world still needs

Great gift: Africa, a continent of contradiction, where conflict and innovation, fragility and possibility, poverty and resilience live side by side.

In 1971, Bantu Steve Biko set down a sentence that has not aged so much as matured. The great powers, he wrote, “may have done wonders in giving the world an industrial and military look but the great gift still has to come from Africa, giving the world a more human face”.

Forty-five years after his murder in police custody, the sentence reads less like prophecy than a brief. It tells Africa its task and the world what it still awaits.

In a Europe rearming, a Washington turning inward, a Middle East at war and a multilateral order audibly cracking, that brief has become urgent. The question is whether Africa, long narrated through fracture, can finally narrate itself through purpose — and whether Britain, which once drew the lines, can learn to listen to the continent that is now redrawing them.

For too long, the African story has been told from the outside in. The wars in eastern Congo and Sudan, the unconstitutional transfers of power across the Sahel, the boats in the Mediterranean: these are reported as African pathologies. They are, in truth, the long tail of choices made elsewhere. The boundaries inherited from the Berlin Conference of 1884 to 1885 remain the architecture of much of the continent’s politics. Extractive economies, distorted state formation and a global financial system that treats African sovereignty as collateral all continue to do their quiet work.

Add to this the democratic deficit at the heart of global governance. Africa’s 54 states have no permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. The body that authorises war and peace in Africa is one in which Africa cannot vote on its own fate. International law, meanwhile, is invoked selectively, honoured in some capitals and shredded in others and the gap between rule and reality grows by the month.

But fracture is not the whole story. It is not even the most interesting part of it.

The continent’s development arc has moved from the founding ambition of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development to the structural reach of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). If Nepad offered the conceptual scaffolding for cooperation, the AfCFTA is one of the principal instruments for turning fragmented markets into a sovereign economic bloc. Fifty-five countries. 1.3-billion people. A combined gross domestic product of US$3.4-trillion. The World Bank projects that effective implementation could lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035.

Trade statistics alone will not deliver renewal. Africa must also press its digital advantage, from fintech-driven financial inclusion to artificial intelligence and drone logistics, to leapfrog gaps that have persisted for generations. The infrastructure deficit, paradoxically, is a creative licence.

The demographic case is equally striking. More than 60% of Africans are under 25. By 2050, one in three people aged 15 to 24 anywhere on Earth will be African. A continent this young is not a problem to be managed. It is a generation to be partnered with. Its cities, universities and firms will either become laboratories of a new sovereign modernity or holding pens for frustration. Europe, with its own ageing demography and its border anxieties, has every reason to want the former.

Africa is not a continent in despair. It is a continent of contradiction, where conflict and innovation, fragility and possibility, poverty and resilience live side by side. This is precisely why unity remains urgent. Kwame Nkrumah saw it as a historical necessity. Julius Nyerere saw it as a practical imperative for dignity, development and survival. Their insight endures because fragmentation now weakens markets, diplomacy, peace, mobility and public trust at the same time.

Migration is the test the world watches most closely. Governed well, mobility strengthens labour markets, innovation and regional integration. Governed poorly, it becomes the raw material of fear, on both sides of the Mediterranean.

The question for African systems is whether they can treat the African on the move as kith and kin rather than a stranger. The colonial habit of Othering must not be the template Africans use on one another. This continent belongs to all of us who live in it.

The mineral story is similar. Africa holds about 30% of the world’s mineral reserves, including most of the inputs for the global energy transition. It supplies roughly 75% of the world’s manganese, 70% of its cobalt and nearly 20% of its copper. Yet it captures less than 1% of the value of clean energy manufacturing. The minerals leave. The value leaves. The jobs leave. What stays is the hole in the ground. Abundance does not guarantee sovereignty. Mineral wealth must become leverage for industrialisation, technological capability and renewal, not a passport for the next round of extraction dressed up as green partnership.

Then there is the leakage. The High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa, chaired by former South African president Thabo Mbeki, exposed the plumbing of economic loss. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development estimates that illicit financial flows drain US$88.6-billion from Africa every year, the equivalent of 3.7% of its gross domestic product.

Much of this money does not vanish. It moves to jurisdictions through financial centres across the world. The Global North’s seriousness about African development will, in the end, be measured by what its lawyers, accountants and property registers are willing to refuse.

The African renaissance cannot remain philosophy without machinery. It requires a strengthened African Union, effective regional economic communities, credible democratic systems, development finance, African-centred universities, independent judiciaries, innovation ecosystems and civic formations capable of holding power to account. These must become the engines of continental purpose.

A fragmented Africa will be negotiated over. A united Africa can negotiate. Rebuilding that unity asks three deliberate things of Africans, and a fourth of their partners.

First, deepen sovereign economies. Political sovereignty without economic agency is a farce. This means industrialisation, intra-African value chains, innovation, the protection of strategic resources and a model of development that serves African priorities without surrendering the continent’s soul.

Second, restore trust in institutions. Institutions make solidarity practical. Without ethical governance, democratic credibility and public confidence, continental ambition cannot endure.

No humane gift can come from machinery that its own people no longer believe in.

Third, renew a shared cultural identity. Pan-Africanism was never only political. It was civilisational, rooted in memory, liberation heritage, intellectual exchange and the recognition that the continent’s destiny is interconnected.

The gift Africa offers the world is not merely a product or a market position. It is a way of being together that the dominant industrial civilisation has not yet learned.

And to partners in the Global North and beyond: treat Africa as a peer. End the reflex of advice without listening, finance without partnership and partnership without parity.

The countries that get this right will find in Africa not a problem to be solved but a continent to grow with.

It is in this spirit that the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, with the University of South Africa, will convene the 16th Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture and its associated programme in Cape Town from 21 to 25 May.

By anchoring key engagements at the Houses of Parliament, the foundation locates Africa Day inside constitutional reflection, institutional renewal and continental solidarity. It is not a commemoration. It is a working week.

This is the practical grammar of the African renaissance. Ideas must become institutions. Institutions must earn trust. Trust must enable sovereignty. Sovereignty must advance solidarity. And solidarity, in the end, must give the world a more human face.

A continent once carved up to enrich an industrial world may yet teach that world how to be human. This Africa Month, we ask Africans to reimagine their homeland free of hunger, indignity and ignorance and to ready it for the gift it was always meant to give.

And we ask the world, including the readers of this newspaper, to be ready to receive it.

Max Boqwana is chief executive of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.