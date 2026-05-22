Kingsmead Book Fair returns with conversations SA needs right now

Reflection: At the Kingsmead Book Fair readers, writers, thinkers and the curious gather around stories. Photo: Supplied

The 14th annual Kingsmead Book Fair returns on Saturday, 23 May 2026, in association with Standard Bank, bringing with it the kind of energy Johannesburg rarely slows down long enough to hold onto anymore.

For one day, readers, writers, thinkers and the merely curious gather around stories. Not simply to buy books but to sit in conversation with ideas, memory, discomfort and possibility.

Tickets range from R60 to R115 on Webtickets but what the fair offers has never really been transactional. It remains one of the few cultural spaces that believes in slowness.

In sitting down. In listening carefully. In turning pages instead of endlessly refreshing timelines.

In a world where stories move through TikTok reviews, podcasts, newsletters, audiobooks and streaming adaptations, the Kingsmead Book Fair remains committed to the physical and emotional experience of reading.

Alex Bouche, the director of the fair, says that while the event has adapted to changing media habits, its central mission remains intact.

“We focus mainly on traditional literature because we think that literacy and reading is just so important,” Bouche says.

“While we have invited people who have podcasts onto panels and people who have done adaptations from books into plays and we have included them on the programme, our focus is always going to be on traditional literacy and promoting the love of the book.”

That commitment feels almost radical. Not because digital culture is inherently bad but because attention itself has become fragmented. Reading asks something different of people. It asks for time, concentration and imagination. It asks people to sit with complexity instead of skimming past it.

The Kingsmead Book Fair understands this deeply and over the years, has managed to preserve a sense of intimacy despite its growing scale.

This year’s programme feels especially compelling because of how sharply it reflects the emotional and political realities of South Africa right now.

More than 160 authors will take part in more than 80 sessions across children’s, teen and adult programming. Yet despite the size of the offering, the curation feels intentional rather than overwhelming.

“We have over 80 sessions happening throughout the day on our children, teen and adult programmes, which is very exciting,” Bouche says. “One of the things that we’re talking about is Joburg in particular.”

Johannesburg itself becomes one of the central characters of the fair this year.

“We have invited Tara Roos, who is a journalist. She will be in discussion with Jeff Wicks,” Bouche explains.

“And we’ve also invited Helen Zille because we feel that she has a broad knowledge of what’s happening in the city, following everything that she’s done and all the visits she’s made to different areas.”

The session asks a question many residents have quietly carried for years now: Can Joburg be saved?

“And I think that she can give us input on the status of the city and where to from here in terms of saving Joburg,” Bouche says.

It is difficult to think about Johannesburg without emotion. The city exists in constant contradiction. It exhausts people while simultaneously making them fiercely protective of it. Decay and beauty live on the same street.

Infrastructure collapses while creativity somehow continues to thrive under the pressure.

The fair’s willingness to centre the conversations is part of what has kept it culturally relevant. It refuses to treat literature as something detached from society. Here, books become entry points into larger conversations about politics, economics, identity and survival.

“We’re also obviously looking at mental health and making it through,” Bouche says. “So there we have Rachel Kolisi and Proverb. They are both speaking about difficult times and lessons they’ve learnt along the way.”

The programme also revisits South Africa’s historical wounds through discussions around apartheid’s legacy.

“With the anniversary of the Soweto Uprising, we’ve got a session on unpacking the legacy of apartheid, which I think will be hugely interesting,” Bouche says.

“With Yunus Carrim and Lebo Diseko.” The conversations matter because South Africa lives inside the consequences of its history daily.

The geography of cities, economic disparity, access to education and emotional inheritance continue to reflect apartheid’s architecture decades later. Literary spaces become necessary because they create opportunities for reflection beyond outrage or performance.

For younger attendees, the programme reflects how literacy intersects with digital culture as well.

When asked what she hopes attendees leave with this year, Bouche’s answer feels less like an event objective and more like a wish.

“I hope that they feel that they have been enriched by the authors,” she says. “That they have attended meaningful sessions that have included them in the sense of rich debate and dialogue and that they can’t wait for next year to join us again.”

Maybe that is ultimately what the Kingsmead Book Fair continues to offer in an age of endless distraction: the increasingly rare opportunity to be fully present.