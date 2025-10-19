Not ruined, but evolved: The electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Electrified: The Mercedes-Benz G580

Since its debut in 1979, the boxy Mercedes-Benz G-Class has always exuded luxury, style and comfort and been a dominant presence both on and off-road.

This year, the brand has taken the G-Class forward in another direction by releasing a fully electric version, while maintaining the classic design that has kept the world obsessed with it.

However, some are not fans of electric vehicles (EV) and others are just not fans of the noisy G63 now being silent. Some will feel this vehicle is ruined if you don’t hear that gushing sound when you start it up.

Others, like me, are glad to see that a brand can take an iconic product such as this one and move it into the future without losing its identity.

The only thing that might have evolved too far is the name of the vehicle. It is officially the G580 with EQ Technology. Yes, it’s that long.

From the outside, it still has the iconic box-shape design. It also retains the distinctive door handles and the indicators mounted on the wings. The headlights still have the round shape that we are used to.

However, the G580 does get some distinctive external features like an optional black-panel radiator grille. It has tinted lighting units as well as an animated LED light band and chrome surround.

At the back, you can either opt for a spare wheel attached to the tailgate or a squared-off spare-wheel pannier that you can use for extra storage.

The interior

The interior of the G580 carries an insane amount of poshness and bling.

From the time you enter the vehicle, the ambient lighting splashed across the front creates an atmosphere that makes you feel you’ve made it in life.

It has a sort of arrogance about it but, at the same time, it’s classy and serene.

The seats hug you and are heated, ventilated and give great massages when you need to sit back and relax while driving.

The cabin comes with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) screen in the front, which is extremely responsive, and a digital cluster. There’s also a neat touchpad in the centre console that allows you to navigate the MBUX screen without having to continuously reach for it.

The back seats are comfortable as well and, because we had the Edition One variant of the G580, we had two MBUX screens at the back that allowed backseat passengers the luxury of their own entertainment.

My toddler was continuously occupied. I guess money does buy you peace.

However, the back is not very spacious and you might struggle a touch if you have three fully grown adults on a long trip.

Ultimate luxury: The interior of the G580

Drive and mechanics

The G580 has a pair of electric motors mounted on each axle. This essentially means that each wheel gets its power from one electric motor.

The motors are powered by a 116 kilowatt-hour battery which Mercedes-Benz claims will give the vehicle 473km of range, but realistically, you are looking at around 450km.

The G580 weighs over 3 tonnes, but it is incredibly rapid. The four electric motors powering the vehicle deliver 432kW of power and 1164Nm of torque.

It also means that this extremely heavy vehicle can go from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds (as tested).

However, it’s not the incredible power that makes the drive amazing. It’s just how certain and assertive this car is on the road.

It’s extremely smooth, it has that instant torque because it is an EV and commands respect.

It feels as if the road is yours and everyone else is just borrowing time on it.

The G580 also handles very lightly for a vehicle of its weight. It’s actually surprising — but it does not mean that the car has no body roll.

When the G580 was released, many wondered how its off-road abilities would be affected.

The answer is that the electrification might have only enhanced that part of the G-Class.

For starters, the vehicleuses torque vectoring to generate virtual differential locks. There is no need to manually engage the differential locks via switches in the off-road control unit. Control is fully automatic. This makes it even easier to use and increases driving safety, even in difficult conditions.

I like this. Simply select the terrain and the car will do the rest for you.

The G580 also has more ground clearance than the petrol version, its wading depth is up from 700mm to 850mm and approach and departure angles remain unchanged.

It gets its own exclusive off-road features like G-Steering that reduces the vehicle’s turning circle on loose surfaces like gravel or snow. It works by using four independent electric motors to apply different amounts of torque to each wheel, accelerating the outside wheels and slowing the inside wheels. This allows the vehicle to turn more tightly, almost pivoting around a single rear wheel.

But the highlight of the vehicle is definitely the G-Turn, which basically allows the car to pivot on its own axis. This is an extremely fun feature, and almost feels like a flex from Mercedes-Benz, but it is also more practical than meets the eye.

Essentially, if you are stuck in a tight corner in an off-road setting, the G580 will be able to perform the G-Turn to help you.

Pricing and verdict

Here’s the kicker. This is a dream car. It’s not something even the highest of earners can look at and just buy.

The G580 Edition One that we were in is priced at R4 647 456 while you can jump into one from R3 823 457.

But is it worth that amount of money?

Well, it is a beast on and off-road, it provides luxury and blends incredible classic style with new technology.

But a lot of cars are doing that nowadays. However, it’s also about the sensation this car gives you. It certainly feels like a status symbol, and makes you feel like you are travelling on the clouds, so I can understand the price tag.