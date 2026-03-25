Police Commissioner Masemola served with warrant for involvement in Matlala’s R360 million Medicare24 contract

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. (SAPS/X)

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is reportedly facing criminal charges relating to the controversial R360 million Medicare24 contract awarded to businessperson and alleged leader of the Big Five cartel, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

On Wednesday, the Special Investigating Unit served Masemola with a warrant for an upcoming court appearance on 21 April.

This comes after 12 police officials appeared in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on charges of corruption and fraud in their involvement with Matlala’s healthcare contract.

The list of implicated South African Police Service (SAPS) officers include Brigadiers Brian Cartwright, Rachel Matjeng, Alpheus Ngema, Patrick Nthengwe and Colonel Tumisho Maleka.

The Investigative Directorate Against Corruption said the 12 SAPS officials contravened the Public Finance Management Act and facilitated the unlawful procurement process for Matlala.

The controversial R360m Medicare24 tender was approved during Masemola’s tenure as police commissioner. However, Masemola later cancelled the contract after media reports about poor service delivery and the illegal awarding of the contract to Matlala’s company.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu told the Mail and Guardian on Wednesday that he had raised alarm about the contract with Masemola and that the arrests vindicated his side of the story.

Multiple witness testimony at the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee have linked Mchunu to Matlala — an association the suspended minister has denied.

“I was correct in directing the national commissioner to review and cancel the contract. The investigation and subsequent cancellation process started way back in 2024. The 12 senior generals are not the only ones who will be arrested. There will be more,” Mchunu said.

Along with Matlala, the 12 SAPS senior officials will return to the dock on 7 April. The state opposed Matlala’s bail application while the rest of his co-accused were granted bail of between R40 000 and R80 000, with stringent conditions attached.

“Treasury regulations were violated and Matlala and Medicare24 were favoured by SAPS bid evaluation committee members, which will become apparent from the evidence later in the process,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“Medicare24 did not have the facilities/equipment and/or staff to make good on the tender, which was budgeted for approximately R360 million but owing to the collusion between the SAPS officials and Medicare 24, the lowest bid, which was approximately R228 million, which bid came from Matlala, was awarded this contract, nonetheless,” he said.

Matlala received more than R50m before Masemola cancelled the illegal contract.