Chinette Gallichan killed in Johannesburg CBD: ‘attack on rule of law’

Attorney Chinette Gallichan was shot outside the CCMA in the Johannesburg CBD

The murder of attorney Chinette Gallichan is an attack on the rule of law and South Africa’s constitutional democracy, says Freedom Under Law.

Gallichan, a labour lawyer, was shot dead outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday morning while on her way to a labour matter linked to Sibanye-Stillwater, where she worked.

Police said two suspects were being sought and the motive was under investigation, though witness accounts and early reports suggest Gallichan might have been targeted.

Freedom Under Law said it was deeply troubled by the reports of Gallichan’s killing. “According to news reports, Ms Gallichan was shot in central Johannesburg in broad daylight … The killing has been described as having the hallmarks of a targeted hit.”

The circumstances, it said, raised concerning questions about whether organised crime might have played a role, a concern echoed by other legal sector groups.

The non-profit legal group said it had raised its concern about previous murders of several lawyers, investigators and whistleblowers in what had appeared to be deliberate and concerted attempts to prevent criminal behaviour from being exposed.

“The killing of attorney Bouwer van Niekerk in September 2025 was a recent example of this trend. It is not yet clear whether the killing of Ms Gallichan is another example of this worrying trend but whatever the underlying reason, her death represents an attack on the rule of law and therefore on our constitutional democracy.”

Freedom Under Law said a society based on the rule of law required that lawyers be able to represent their clients fearlessly, without fear that fulfilling their basic professional duties could put their lives at risk.

“If lawyers cannot do so, the entire legal system and therefore our entire system of government would be under serious threat. We cannot allow the threat of violence to be normalised or to be used to intimidate legal practitioners and to manipulate the legal system.”

Freedom Under Law reiterated its call on law enforcement agencies to act quickly and decisively to bring all those responsible for Gallichan’s murder to justice.

In a letter to the editor of the Saturday Star, advocate Anton Du Plessis, the chief executive of Business Against Crime South Africa, expressed his concern after Gallichan’s fatal shooting, noting the growing risks faced by individuals operating within the country’s criminal justice system.

“This incident reflects a broader and deeply concerning pattern in which legal professionals, investigators, prosecutors and witnesses are increasingly exposed to intimidation and violence,” Du Plessis said.

“In organised crime environments, such violence is not incidental. It is used to exert pressure on the system, to influence outcomes and to shield criminal networks from accountability.”

International analysis, including findings from the Global Organised Crime Index published by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, highlights that the targeting of justice system actors is a defining feature of highly criminalised environments.

“It further underscores the importance of strengthening protection mechanisms and institutional resilience as a priority response.”

Du Plessis noted that South Africa has important foundations in place, including an effective formal witness protection system.

“However, the current threat environment suggests that protection measures may need to evolve to address a wider range of individuals operating within the system, particularly those exposed through their professional roles.”

The issue of impunity remained central. “Where there is a perception that individuals can act without consequence, the risk of targeted violence increases and the integrity of the system is undermined.

“This is not just another violent incident. When officers of the court are targeted, it has implications for the integrity of the rule of law. If those who operate within the justice system are not able to do so safely, the system itself is weakened.”

Du Plessis said that strengthening coordination, protection measures and prioritisation of cases involving justice system actors would be important in reinforcing accountability and restoring deterrence.

“Business and civil society can play a constructive role in supporting these efforts, particularly in strengthening system capability and coordination but that such support must reinforce — and not replace — the role of the state.

South Africa had the institutional framework and capability required to respond to the challenges, he said. “The priority now is to ensure that these are aligned and applied effectively, so that the system delivers consistent outcomes and maintains public confidence.”