Breaking the MBA mould – A radical rethink of business education for the real world

Segran Nair, Director of Milpark Business School.

The old MBA is dead. Or at least it should be, according to Milpark Business School. Under the leadership of director Segran Nair, the school has rebuilt its MBA from the ground up to tackle the real, messy complexity of today’s business landscape. Climate uncertainty, economic volatility, digital disruption and social inequality demand a new kind of leadership that is rooted in ethics, adaptability and systems thinking.

“The challenges facing today’s business leaders are anything but straightforward, and we redesigned our MBA programme deliberately,” Nair explains. “And not just for subjects in isolation, but around the real-world systems leaders must learn to navigate.”

While traditional MBAs are often criticised for their rigid, siloed structures, Milpark has overhauled its programme, weaving together ethics, sustainability, finance and technology into a single, integrated journey.

One example is the Leading an Organisation Responsibly module. Structured over 20 weeks, the course includes 10 weeks of intensive theoretical engagement followed by 10 weeks of real-world application.

Students work with South African non-profit organisations (NPOs) to tackle real-world sustainability challenges, applying business thinking to drive social impact. “We want students to see that sustainability isn’t just about green policies; it’s financial sustainability. It’s community resilience and how you use social media to amplify impact. This is business education for the real world,” Nair says.

The case for an evolved MBA

The MBA has been one of the world’s most recognised business qualifications for more than a century, and for some, that’s exactly the problem. As global challenges mount and digital disruption accelerates, many are questioning whether it’s still fit for purpose, with critics arguing that it’s too focused on Western capitalist models, too out of touch with the social and environmental imperatives of our time and too rigid to meet the needs of today’s working professionals.

But Nair pushes back. “The MBA today is not what it was even 10 years ago — at least not at institutions that are paying attention,” he says. “The complexity of our modern programme — from operations and marketing to ethics and leadership — is unlike anything else. It’s not just about business knowledge. It’s about transformation.”

So is the qualification still relevant? According to Nair, the answer is a resounding yes — but only if it evolves “in both content and context to stay meaningful for the world we live and work in today”.

This approach reflects a deliberate effort to foster systems thinking and integrated problem-solving. Milpark’s redesigned curriculum encourages students to draw from multiple disciplines and consider the broader implications of business decisions.

He says Milpark’s programme addresses South Africa’s urgent need for ethical and innovative leaders: “Look at our challenges: high youth unemployment, a fragile economy, infrastructure strain and leadership crises. We need professionals who are numerate, ethical and strategically agile. The MBA remains one of the best tools to build those capabilities — if done right.”

Integrated learning, real-world relevance

With artificial intelligence (AI) transforming industries, Nair adds that technology cannot be an afterthought. At Milpark Education, students are empowered to use emerging technologies ethically and responsibly without losing their uniquely human advantage. And although tools like ChatGPT are prohibited in certain assessments to ensure authentic and critical thinking, students are trained to engage with AI-generated content.

“We want our students to think critically, to ask where information comes from, and to question its validity. In a world flooded with data and misinformation, this is a non-negotiable leadership skill,” Nair explains.

By breaking down silos, Milpark is also fostering collaboration across industries and sectors. Students from finance, tech, mining, NPOs and government are encouraged to learn from one another, with the online delivery model offering flexibility without compromising community. Nair says that in-person meetups, including a Cape Town induction which has already taken place for the latest cohort, aim to bring students together, help build social capital and foster professional networks that last well beyond graduation.

The curriculum draws directly from emerging trends like AI, digital disruption, environment, social and governance (ESG) principles and stakeholder capitalism. Students engage with industry partners to apply their learning in real-world settings. And throughout it all, leadership and self-reflection remain central.

Inclusive, human-centred and African

“What good is a technical expert if they’re not ethical? What good is a leader who can’t reflect or empathise?” Nair asks. “Soft skills aren’t soft. They’re foundational. We have to build a new generation of leaders who understand the system, who can navigate uncertainty, and who care deeply about people and the planet. That means breaking down silos — in our curricula, in our classrooms and our thinking.”

For Milpark Education, inclusivity and relevance go hand in hand. Once stereotyped as a space for white, male engineers with dominant personalities, the modern MBA cohort reflects a broader, more diverse South Africa.

“It’s a pity that so many people still feel the MBA isn’t for them,” says Nair. “But we’ve come a long way. We’ve created space for mums, introverts, and professionals from all backgrounds to find their voice.”

This commitment extends to how the programme is delivered. Designed for working professionals with families, Milpark’s MBA offers a manageable workload, flexible access, and psychosocial support for students navigating work-life pressures.

“We don’t inherit businesses — we inherit a country,” says Nair. “Our MBAs need to be ready to lead both.”

Business as a force for good

This, he says, is business education reimagined for the African context. With high youth unemployment, mounting infrastructure challenges and persistent social inequality, entrepreneurship and innovation are not just desirable — they’re essential.

Nair explains: “At Milpark’s Business School, we know business is not just a means of profit; it is a vehicle for societal change. This ethos is embedded throughout the programme — not as a single module, but as a consistent value system. Business, per se, is neutral, but it’s what we do with it that matters. Our graduates leave not only with skills, but with a conscience. They know that leadership today demands more than competence. It demands character.”

The future of business education must be integrated, inclusive and built for the real-world challenges of Africa and beyond. The MBA is not obsolete, but in order to stay relevant, it must evolve. And at Milpark, it already has.