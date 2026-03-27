The April fuel cliff: Why South Africa’s policy paralysis costs us more than the Middle East war

The latest projections indicate a historic fuel price surge, with diesel set to rise by more than R8 per litre and petrol by more than R5 per litre.

On 1 April 2026, South African consumers will face a devastating economic reckoning. The latest projections indicate a historic fuel price surge, with diesel set to rise by more than R8 per litre and petrol by more than R5 per litre. While the immediate trigger is the escalating conflict in the Middle East and a vulnerable rand, the deeper crisis is domestic. We are paying the price for persistent delays by the government to uphold post-Covid-19 promises to comprehensively review the fuel levy structure.

In the wake of the 2022 supply shocks, the ministry of finance and the department of mineral and petroleum resources committed to structural reform to protect consumers from global volatility. Four years later, the promised review remains a mirage. Households and businesses, already operating with limited resilience, are being asked to absorb what is effectively a massive, regressive tax on production and transport.

Unpacking the pump price: What are we paying for?

To understand how to fix the problem, we must first look at the framework that determines what South Africans pay at the pump. The fuel price is not a single cost but an aggregation of distinct components.

The basic fuel price (BFP), which accounts for roughly 45% to 50%, reflects the import parity price, determined by Brent crude, refining margins, shipping and the rand-dollar exchange rate. As a net importer, South Africa is largely a price taker.

Administered taxes make up approximately 30% to 35%. The general fuel levy (GFL) adds over R4 per litre and raises close to R100 billion annually for the National Revenue Fund. The Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy adds another R2.18 per litre to support an entity burdened by systemic mismanagement and structural deficits.

Margins and distribution account for roughly 15% to 20%, covering wholesale, retail, storage and secondary distribution.

This breakdown reveals that a significant portion of the fuel price sits within domestic policy control. The government cannot stop a war in the Middle East but it can intervene in the domestic cost structure.

The levers of state intervention

Three immediate interventions are available.

First, the state can implement a temporary suspension or targeted reduction of the general fuel levy, similar to the reprieve introduced in 2022. Continued reliance on this levy as a general revenue instrument reflects a misalignment between long-term policy planning and the national budget framework.

Second, the RAF levy should be decoupled from the fuel price. Funding a bankrupt accident compensation model through a consumption tax on energy is economically distortive. A shift to a mandatory flat-fee motor insurance model could reduce the per-litre cost by more than R2.

Third, a rigorous audit of the wholesale and retail margin calculation methodology is required to ensure sustainability without passing inefficiencies to consumers.

If the government were to exercise these three levers, the estimated impact could amount to a reduction of between R6.50 and R7 per litre. In an environment where fuel prices may breach R30 per litre, such interventions could neutralise much of the impending April shock.

The fiscal reality and parliamentary mandate

These interventions would affect revenue projections in the 2026-27 budget. Because the National Assembly adopted the fiscal framework on 24 March 2026, any adjustment now requires parliamentary approval. This requirement, however, should not become an excuse for administrative paralysis.

The macroeconomic environment assumed during the February 2026 budget speech has already shifted. The Middle East conflict has altered inflation and growth assumptions, requiring fiscal agility rather than rigid adherence to outdated projections.

Global lessons: How other jurisdictions are responding

South Africa is not the only nation facing geopolitical energy shocks. Other jurisdictions are deploying aggressive interventions that policymakers should consider. Several European economies have implemented windfall taxes on extraordinary energy profits, using the revenue to fund direct relief for households. Some Asian economies are introducing targeted logistics subsidies, particularly for agriculture and freight, to prevent imported inflation from raising food prices. Major economies, including the United States and China, actively use strategic petroleum reserves to increase supply and stabilise domestic prices during periods of acute volatility.

These approaches differ in form but reflect a common principle: when external shocks occur, governments intervene decisively in the domestic price structure.

Beyond periodic shocks

Global price shocks are increasingly recurring. From pandemic-era supply disruptions to geopolitical conflict, external volatility has become structural. Treating each event as a black swan is a failure of macroeconomic governance.

Given the disproportionate effect of fuel costs on transport, food prices and manufacturing, Parliament must urgently hold the executive accountable for commitments made in 2022 to overhaul the fuel price structure. Temporary tax holidays will not resolve the problem; only structural reform will.

The macroeconomic strategy: AfCFTA and regional sovereignty

Temporary relief measures are only short-term responses. South Africa’s long-term protection lies in structural transformation and energy sovereignty. External shocks are becoming the norm in a fragmented global order.

The full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers a pathway to reduce dependence on volatile external supply chains. By matching Nigeria and Angola’s crude oil production with South Africa’s industrial and refining capabilities, the region can localise the energy value chain and reduce exposure to geopolitical disruptions. Developing regional refining capacity and integrating African energy markets would strengthen resilience against global supply shocks.

If structural budget reforms and regional integration continue to be delayed, the country will not only import expensive oil but also deepen poverty and inequality.

Professor Dumisani Jantjies is a lead macroeconomic and fiscal analyst, professor of practice at the University of Johannesburg and chairperson of the African Network of Parliamentary Budget Offices (AN-PBO).