Nedbank Montreux Jazz Festival – Music has the power to unite, inspire and uplift

Buli Ndlovu Executive Head Marketing: Personal and Private Banking

“Music has the power to unite, inspire, and uplift. Supporting Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek reflects Nedbank’s commitment to creating shared value for artists, audiences, and communities.” — Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head: Personal & Private Banking Marketing, Nedbank.

What inspired Nedbank to partner with the Montreux Jazz Festival as it launches its first African edition?

The Montreux Jazz Festival is one of the world’s most iconic cultural institutions, and bringing it to South Africa — and specifically to Franschhoek — is a moment of immense pride. For Nedbank, this partnership felt natural. Music has the power to unite, inspire and uplift, and we believe in supporting platforms that bring people together in meaningful ways. The inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek places African artistry at the centre of a global cultural conversation, and we wanted to be part of that historic moment.

How does this partnership reflect Nedbank’s values and long term vision?

Buli Ndlovu: At Nedbank, we are deeply committed to creating shared value — not only for our clients, but for communities, artists, and the broader cultural ecosystem. This partnership reflects our belief that creativity builds communities. It aligns with our purpose led approach to banking, where we invest in initiatives that enrich society, celebrate diversity, and elevate African excellence. Supporting Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek is a tangible expression of our values in action.

In what ways does the festival embody Nedbank’s commitment to excellence and premium experiences?

Montreux is synonymous with world class quality — from its curation to its production to the calibre of artists it attracts. The Franschhoek edition brings that same level of excellence to the Cape Winelands. For our Private and Private Clients, this is more than a music event; it’s an immersive, hospitality led experience that blends culture, lifestyle and connection. It mirrors the standard of excellence we strive for in every client interaction: thoughtful, premium, and deeply personal.

How do culturally rich events like this help strengthen relationships with Nedbank’s Private and Private Banking Clients?

Our clients value experiences that are meaningful, curated and aligned with their lifestyles. Events like Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek allow us to engage with them in a more human, authentic way — beyond traditional banking touchpoints. When people gather around music, creativity and shared passion, relationships deepen. It creates space for conversation, connection and community, which are essential to how we build long term trust with our clients.

What message do you hope this partnership sends to clients, stakeholders and the creative community?

Buli Ndlovu: The message is simple: African artistry belongs on the world stage, and Nedbank is proud to help make that happen. We want clients and stakeholders to see that we are a bank invested in culture, creativity, and the future of our continent. And to the creative community, we want to signal that their work matters — that it has the power to shape identity, build community and inspire generations. Where music brings people together, Nedbank is there.

What excites you most about this inaugural edition of Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek?

Buli Ndlovu: I’m excited about the fusion — the blending of global sounds with African rhythms, the meeting of heritage and innovation, and the opportunity for audiences to experience something truly world class in the heart of the Cape Winelands. This festival is not just a performance; it’s a cultural moment. And I’m proud that Nedbank is helping to bring it to life.

How does this partnership fit into Nedbank’s broader approach to supporting the arts?

We believe that the arts are essential to a thriving society. They spark imagination, create dialogue and reflect who we are. Nedbank has a long history of supporting creative expression — from visual arts to music to storytelling. Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek is a continuation of that commitment. It allows us to invest in a platform that elevates talent, celebrates diversity and contributes to South Africa’s cultural economy.

What would you like festival goers — especially Nedbank clients — to take away from this experience?

I hope they leave feeling inspired, connected and proud. Inspired by the artistry, connected to the community around them, and proud that South Africa is hosting a festival of this calibre. Ultimately, we want our clients to feel that Nedbank understands their world — their passions, their aspirations, their desire for meaningful experiences. This festival is one way we bring that understanding to life.

“Music has the power to unite, inspire and uplift. Supporting Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek reflects Nedbank’s commitment to creating shared value for artists, audiences and communities.” — Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head: Personal & Private Banking, Marketing, Nedbank.

Ahead of the major music festival, Nedbank has slipped into rhythm as presenting partner, ushering in a pantheon of international performers and homegrown stars for the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek — the first African edition of one of the world’s most revered music institutions. Music lovers will be spoilt for choice from the choreography to the sights and sounds and sights of the jazz extravaganza.

Set against the vineyards and valley light of the Cape Winelands, the festival ushers in a pantheon of international performers and homegrown stars, offering music lovers an immersive, hospitality led experience that celebrates artistry, culture, and connection.

At the heart of this partnership is Nedbank’s commitment to creating premium, meaningful experiences for its Private Banking Private Clients. It is a collaboration that aligns cultural sophistication with strategic intent — a natural extension of the bank’s vision to support creativity, elevate African talent, and foster spaces where people can gather, engage, and be inspired.

To unpack the significance of this moment, we speak to Buli Ndlovu, a multi-award-winning marketing executive and one of South Africa’s most respected brand leaders. As Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking Marketing at Nedbank, Ndlovu has built a reputation for people-centred storytelling, empathetic leadership and a deep belief in the power of creativity to build communities.

About Buli Ndlovu:

Buli Ndlovu is a multi-award-winning South African marketing executive and the Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking Marketing at Nedbank. With more than 17 years of experience across FMCG, telecommunications, consumer electronics and financial services, she is known for blending strategic clarity with creative excellence. Her leadership is rooted in empathy, communication and lifelong learning, and she is widely recognised for championing impactful storytelling, building strong teams and advancing women in leadership within South Africa’s marketing landscape.

“Music has the power to unite, inspire and uplift. Supporting Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek reflects Nedbank’s commitment to creating shared value for artists, audiences and communities.” —She added: “African artistry belongs on the world stage. Nedbank is proud to help make that happen. Where music brings people together, Nedbank is there. Creativity builds communities. That’s the value Nedbank stands behind.”

Nedbank: Championing African Artistry on a Global Stage

“Nedbank is proud to be part of this inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek and to support a platform that places African artistry at the centre of a global cultural conversation. Music has the power to unite, inspire and uplift, and this festival reflects our commitment to investing in initiatives that create shared value for artists, audiences and communities.”

Her words echo the festival’s deeper purpose — a celebration not only of performance, but of connection, creativity and the shared cultural threads that bind communities together.

About the Nedbank Montreux Jazz Festival Partnership:

• Celebrates music, culture, lifestyle, and premium client experiences

• Positions Nedbank Private within a sophisticated, culturally rich environment

• Supports the arts while creating meaningful engagement opportunities for

clients

• Brings 60 years of Montreux heritage to the Cape Winelands.

• Designed as an immersive, flowing, and hospitality-led experience, offering

something for every audience.

• Embraces musical diversity from soul, Afro-fusion, Amapiano, contemporary

global sounds, and collaborative performances

Nedbank’s partnership with the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek marks a historic moment as one of the world’s most iconic cultural institutions arrives on African soil for the first time. Guided by a belief in music’s power to unite, inspire and uplift, Nedbank proudly champions African artistry at the centre of a global cultural conversation. The Franschhoek edition brings Montreux’s renowned curation, international talent and immersive hospitality, offering clients a premium lifestyle experience that reflects Nedbank’s commitment to thoughtfulness, quality and personalisation.

Set in a valley shaped by layered histories, viniculture and creative exchange, the festival blends African rhythm with Montreux’s legacy of collaboration and innovation. Across stages and village spaces, genres intersect and new musical conversations unfold. Supported by Nedbank as presenting partner, this milestone celebrates African excellence while honouring Montreux’s global community — a convergence of world class music, cultural storytelling, and shared value in the heart of the Cape.