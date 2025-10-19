Audi SQ8 review: The middle child that got all the love

Audi has blended performance and luxury perfectly to make this model well worth it

Introduced in 2019, the Audi SQ8 was designed to bridge the gap between the regular Q8 and the fire-breathing RSQ8.

In essence, it was supposed to be the best of both worlds for consumers interested in sportyness, luxury and performance.

The Mail & Guardian had it on test for just under a week and we wanted to see just how well the German manufacturer ticked all three boxes.

On the outside, it certainly looks very sporty. It has a sloping roofline that makes it look and feel like an SUV-coupe and is very sharp from front to back.

The styling on the outside gets you ready for what Audi is trying to portray with this vehicle. It’s Lamborghini Urus-esque in a sense, but has its own distinctive Audi features like a single-frame grille.

The light bar across the back connecting the taillights helps the car maintain an incredibly aggressive look and the fact that it sits on 23-inch alloys emphasises its sporty nature.

Interior

The inside is where Audi had to impress and throw in some luxury while maintaining the sportyness shown on the outside.

It has nice bucket seats which keep you low enough to feel like you are driving an SUV-coupe and the signature S branding on the steering wheel keeps the theme of the vehicle going.

In terms of comfort, the seats, which are Valcona leather, are heated, cooled and have a massaging feature. The rear seats offer the same Valcona leather and can also recline.

It is extremely spacious at the back and, should you have three adult backseat passengers, the vehicle will definitely be able to accommodate them comfortably.

The Audi SQ8 has a 10.1-inch MMI touch display for the main console and a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster for the driver.

For me, there are certain pros and cons, when it comes to Audi infotainment systems.

I love how the marque integrates its infotainment screens into the dashboard instead of just planting a tablet on top of the aircon vents, but at the same time, I’m not a fan of the layout of the screen. It is extremely tough to navigate through and find what you are looking for.

I mean, I had the seat-massage feature that I had always wanted to use — but it took ages to find it on the screen.

Other than that, the SQ8 does a fine job of mixing luxury and sportyness on the interior without overdoing it. It’s clean, posh and knows its place.

Drive

Normally, the middle child doesn’t get much love. The Audi SQ8, which fits in the centre of the Q8 range, has however received a lot of love from the manufacturer.

The standard Q8 comes in either a V6 petrol or diesel while the RSQ8 gets a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

The SQ8 gets the same engine as the RSQ8, although it is not as powerful, but it brings to light the fact that the SQ8 is closer to the performance model than the regular Q8.

Even the sound it gives off is exhilarating. You want to start the car with the door open just to hear that V8 engine wake up and take control of the vehicle.

The 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine produces 373kW and 770Nm of torque and does 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds.

It’s incredibly rapid and it doesn’t feel too punchy. The engine is paired with a ZF eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and this means that gear changes are buttery smooth, even when you need the added torque.

The vehicle includes Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system and the one thing that I love about it is how well it handles.

The SQ8 weighs over 2 tonnes, but handles like a hatch around bends, and even at higher speeds.

The mechanics of the vehicle work well together to provide a rapid, but very comfortable drive, no matter where you are.

But, there is a downside to it and that is the fuel consumption. It shouldn’t be surprising that this 4.0 litre V8 engine is drinking your petrol, but it is surprising to note just how much it is drinking.

I could not get the consumption below 15 litres/100km and that is incredibly high.

But then again, if you can afford an Audi SQ8, the petrol shouldn’t be a problem for you.

Safety

The Audi SQ8 has a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

The SQ8 is equipped with a range of safety features, including advanced driving assistance systems like an emergency assist function, available night vision and a rear pre-sense package.

Euro NCAP has commended the vehicle for its ability to handle fast cornering.

However, I do feel Audi does need to upgrade the cameras on its vehicles. They seem outdated.

Pricing and verdict

Audi has positioned the SQ8 as the middle child of its flagship Q8 range, which means that it is in a premium position and it will come with a premium price tag.

Starting at R2 640 500 and going all the way up to R2 675 500, the Audi SQ8 looks and feels the part of a polished and premium SUV that incorporates sportyness and high performance.

In fact, it’s so good, I would ask myself why would you pay over R500 000 for an RSQ8 when the SQ8 gives you everything you need.