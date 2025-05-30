Strategy, storytelling and digital transformation – Business education to bridge creativity and commerce 

Gugulethu Tshimanga is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Digital Business to bridge her communications expertise with digital transformation, innovation and business strategy.

For Gugulethu Tshimanga, returning to university wasn’t about perfect timing — it was about purpose. As the senior regional social media specialist for EMEA at Infobip, a global communications platform, she leads social media strategy across multiple markets. “I’m a curious thinker, a collaborative leader and someone who genuinely values authenticity and meaningful connection,” she says.

With more than a decade of experience in marketing and communications, Tshimanga has carved out a niche at the intersection of digital strategy, brand storytelling and innovation. In 2020, she completed her honours in Communication Theory at the University of Johannesburg, focusing on new media’s transformative role in modern communication.

Now enrolled in the master’s in Digital Business at Wits Business School, she is building on her foundation in communications by expanding into innovation and strategic business thinking. “I wanted to bridge my communications expertise with a solid understanding of digital transformation, innovation and business strategy.”

Creating the moment

“I was ready to stretch beyond my comfort zone and invest in my long-term vision,” Tshimanga says of her decision to return to study. “There is honestly no right time. Life doesn’t pause. But my desire to grow outweighed my fear. That was my signal.”

In a world increasingly shaped by automation, analytics and artificial intelligence, Tshimanga felt a responsibility to stay ahead of the curve. “It was critical to equip myself with future-facing skills that blend creativity and commerce so that I can continue to lead with insight and drive digital growth in spaces where technology, people and purpose intersect.”

She says the programme has expanded her toolkit and her mindset. Exposure to concepts like agile leadership and customer-centric design has deepened her ability to think strategically and act decisively. “What’s been most impactful is learning to connect strategic thinking with real-world application, which has enhanced my ability to lead teams, advise cross-functional stakeholders and make informed decisions rooted in both creativity and commercial insight.”

A collaborative mindset

Learning hasn’t been limited to the classroom. Tshimanga says her fellow students — professionals from a wide range of industries — have played a critical role in her growth. “Whether it’s sharing insights on market trends, exploring joint ventures, or simply having a strong support system of ambitious individuals, the network I am cultivating will continue to grow with me throughout my career.”

That spirit of collaboration has also transformed her leadership approach. She is passionate about building “learning organisations” that embed innovation and knowledge-sharing into company culture. “Effective leadership goes beyond directing tasks and involves inspiring teams, fostering collaboration and cultivating a culture of continuous learning and innovation,” she says. “When people feel their ideas matter, they take ownership. That’s when real creativity and collaboration thrive.”

Leading with empathy

She believes active listening and emotional intelligence are essential, especially in dynamic, cross-cultural teams where clear communication makes all the difference. “Understanding diverse perspectives and motivations helps build trust and empowers individuals to contribute their best.”

But the journey hasn’t been without challenges. “During the first few weeks of my qualification, I struggled with imposter syndrome and doubted my abilities,” she admits. “I spoke openly about these feelings and practised self-affirmations, and before I knew it, I was thriving.”

Balancing study, work and parenting has required discipline. “There have been late nights, early mornings and missed family moments,” she says. “But I’ve built routines, leaned on my support system, and kept my eyes on the bigger picture.”

A future-ready leader

That bigger picture? A leadership style rooted in authenticity, adaptability and shared success. “It’s been demanding, but also incredibly rewarding.”

Her advice to others considering postgraduate study is clear: “Approach your studies with a clear purpose and realistic expectations. Think temporary sacrifice for long-term rewards. And remember to stay connected to your support systems — they’ll help you carry the weight.”

And for those still on the fence? “Growth begins the moment you choose courage over comfort.”