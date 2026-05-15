Agriculture minister bans toxic pesticide tied to Soweto child deaths

Systemic pesticide-related abuses include farmworkers exposed to hazardous chemicals without protective gear or training and contamination of rural water sources. (Flickr)

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has banned the sale, acquisition, use and disposal of agricultural remedies containing terbufos, a highly toxic pesticide linked to the deaths of six Soweto children in 2024.

The prohibition notice, published in the Government Gazette on 8 May under the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act of 1947, bars the acquisition, disposal, sale and use of agricultural remedies containing terbufos as an active ingredient.

A March 2025 report by the ministerial advisory committee on foodborne illness said it remained unclear exactly how the children were exposed to the pesticide, although investigators suspected they might have consumed food contaminated with terbufos granules bought from a spaza shop.

The committee said residues of terbufos were found inside and outside a packet of crisps but the exact pathway of contamination remained uncertain. The incident exposed the widespread use of highly toxic agricultural pesticides in urban communities battling rat and pest infestations caused by poor municipal waste management.

“These pesticides are illegally sold in informal street markets and from spaza shops in the poorest communities,” the report stated.

Terbufos is classified by the World Health Organisation as a Class 1a pesticide — the most toxic category of pesticides globally. It is banned in the European Union, restricted in the US and prohibited in most African countries. The committee noted in its report that its acute toxicity was similar to or greater than several other organophosphate and carbamate pesticides withdrawn in South Africa.

The advisory committee reported high mortality rates linked to terbufos, including 375 deaths between 2023 and 2024. It estimated the pesticide causes at least 175 deaths annually in South Africa, with children accounting for about 35% of fatalities. Child deaths linked to terbufos have been reported for at least 15 years.

Civil society organisations welcomed the ban but warned that implementation and enforcement would determine whether it succeeded in preventing further deaths.

Anna Shevel, the network coordinator of UnPoison, said the ban “must not be a paper victory”.

“The real test will be decisive enforcement, stock seizures, disposal of stockpiles, stopping illegal street sales and serious but easily administered financial penalties for anyone selling, decanting, distributing or found using it,” she said. “Otherwise it will continue to circulate and harm communities.”

Shevel criticised the lengthy delay between Cabinet’s approval of the ban in June 2025 and it finally taking effect nearly 11 months later.

“An exposure window putting innocent lives at risk for 11 months is unacceptable,” she said, warning that other hazardous street pesticides could become “the next terbufos” unless regulators acted more quickly.

She urged the agriculture department to tighten regulations governing restricted-use pesticides, arguing that loopholes in the system allowed dangerous chemicals to continue circulating.

Haidee Swanby, of the South African People’s Tribunal on Agrotoxins, said the ban brought relief but left “major unanswered questions”.

“It’s a great relief that terbufos is finally banned, after an inexplicably long delay during which more lives were lost,” she said.

Swanby questioned when the minister would release the findings of an investigation into the illegal street trade in terbufos, which he previously told parliament would be handed to the South African Police Service.

She also called for clarity on how the ban would be enforced and monitored, how remaining stockpiles would be safely disposed of and what measures the government would take to prevent another toxic pesticide replacing terbufos in informal markets.