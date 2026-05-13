NWU confers honorary doctorate on renowned choral music composer Kgotlaetsile Henderson Pule

From left: Franco Nkoana, SALA director; Prof Hennie Goede, registrar; honorary doctorate Kgotlaetsile Henderson Pule; Prof Bismark Tyobeka, vice-chancellor; and Pastor Piet Tlhabanyane, NWU Council member.

By Oscar Mosiane, communication manager and writer, NWU.

The North-West University (NWU) conferred an honorary doctorate on renowned choral music composer and teacher Kgotlaetsile Henderson Pule during the autumn graduation ceremony at the Mahikeng Campus on 8 May 2026.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Dr Anna Mokgokong, NWU chancellor, alongside Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor, Prof Linda du Plessis, senior deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, and Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, deputy vice-chancellor for research, innovation and community engagement, post-graduate studies with the assigned function of the Vanderbijlpark Campus. Dr Joe Molete, graduation host and deputy vice-chancellor for student life, transformation, people and culture, welcomed graduates and guests to the Mahikeng Campus.

Also in attendance were Tutu Kgobane, president of the NWU Convocation, and Relation Seobela, president of the Students’ Representative Council.

The prestigious honour recognised Pule’s immense contribution to choral music, music education and the development of South African cultural heritage through his decades-long commitment to composing and teaching music.

In his acceptance speech, Pule described the recognition as both humbling and deeply meaningful, particularly because it came from a university in his home province.

“I never imagined that the work I started many years ago through teaching and composing music would receive this kind of recognition. I accept this honour not only for myself, but also for the many choirs, teachers, musicians and communities who have walked this journey with me,” said Pule.

Addressing the graduates, Prof Tyobeka reflected on the important role of higher education in addressing South Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

“Our country continues to face serious challenges such as unemployment, poverty, inequality, food insecurity, pressure on healthcare services, government failures and rapid technological change. Therefore, higher education carries a national responsibility,” he said.

Prof Tyobeka emphasised the strategic importance of post-graduate education in advancing national development.

“Research continues to show that post-graduate education contributes directly to economic growth, innovation, research productivity and institutional development. According to our Department of Higher Education and Training, less than 7% of South Africans between the ages of 25 and 64 hold post-graduate qualifications,” he said.

“Further studies continue to demonstrate that countries with strong post-graduate and doctoral output are better positioned to drive innovation, economic competitiveness, scientific advancement and institutional development.”

He added that South Africa’s current doctoral output remains significantly below the level needed to meet the developmental aspirations of the country.

“South Africa currently produces approximately 3 500 doctoral graduates annually, which remains far below the levels required for a developing economy of our size and ambition. This means those graduating with master’s degree and PhD qualifications today form part of a critical national asset,” said Prof Tyobeka.

Addressing the master’s degree and doctoral graduates, Dr Mokgokong reminded graduates that graduation ceremonies should not be viewed only as endings, but as the beginning of a new chapter filled with responsibility and opportunity.

“Graduation ceremonies are often viewed as conclusions, but in reality, they are beginnings, as a degree is one of the foundations on which a future is built,” she said.

“It provides structure, knowledge and credibility, yet a post-graduate qualification carries a deeper meaning. A master’s degree is not simply another step forward, but an elevator, and the PhD takes you higher.”

Dr Mokgokong further emphasised the growing need for ethical and courageous leadership in an increasingly complex world.

“The world does not simply need qualified people; it needs thoughtful people, ethical and authentic leaders. It needs researchers, innovators and professionals who are prepared to confront complexity with courage and intelligence,” she said.

The conferral of the honorary doctorate on Pule formed one of the highlights of the graduation ceremony, celebrating both academic excellence and the important role of arts and culture in society.

The NWU continues to recognise individuals whose work has made a significant impact nationally and internationally, reflecting the commitment of the institution to excellence, innovation and societal transformation.