Sixty-three years ago, on 25 May 1963, 32 African heads of state gathered in Addis Ababa to sign the charter that founded the Organisation of African Unity. It was a moment of extraordinary ambition — a continent scarred by centuries of colonial extraction daring to dream of unity, sovereignty, and self-determination.
Africa Day is our annual reckoning with that dream. It is a moment to ask honestly: how far have we come, and how much further must we go?
This edition does not flinch from the hard questions. Max Boqwana opens our Africa Day pages with a meditation on the continent’s unrealised gift to the world — the Ubuntu philosophy of collective humanity that liberal democracies, convulsed by inequality and polarisation, are increasingly desperate for. Africa has answers the world is not yet humble enough to ask for.
Lucas Ledwaba confronts the founding generation’s dream directly: have African leaders betrayed the promise of 1963? The answer, documented across our pages, is complicated. Gloria Serobe argues that Africa’s renaissance is still within reach, but only through genuine partnerships built on mutual respect rather than aid dependency. Wellington Muzengeza strips away the ceremonial unity to examine the hollow nature of pan-African solidarity when it is tested by war in the Congo and famine in the Sahel.
Seifudein Adem’s analysis of the Africa–Asia development divergence is essential reading — a rigorous account of why countries that were poorer than many African nations in 1963 are now industrial powerhouses, and what Africa chose differently.
For South Africa, Africa Day carries a particular weight. Cornelius Monama reminds us that South Africa was the last country on the continent to achieve liberation, making our freedom both the culmination of the pan-African project and its ongoing test.
Africa must rise — not for the world’s sake, but for the 1.4 billion people who call this continent home.
Japhet Ncube
Editor-in-chief