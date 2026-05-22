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Africa Day 2026
The Mail & Guardian
25 May 2026

Africa Day Special Edition

Africa Must Rise

Fearless journalism interrogating Africa’s past, present, and the promise of its future

Japhet Ncube

Japhet Ncube

Editor-in-Chief

Editorial: Africa must rise, for good

Sixty-three years ago, on 25 May 1963, 32 African heads of state gathered in Addis Ababa to sign the charter that founded the Organisation of African Unity. It was a moment of extraordinary ambition — a continent scarred by centuries of colonial extraction daring to dream of unity, sovereignty, and self-determination.

Africa Day is our annual reckoning with that dream. It is a moment to ask honestly: how far have we come, and how much further must we go?

This edition does not flinch from the hard questions. Max Boqwana opens our Africa Day pages with a meditation on the continent’s unrealised gift to the world — the Ubuntu philosophy of collective humanity that liberal democracies, convulsed by inequality and polarisation, are increasingly desperate for. Africa has answers the world is not yet humble enough to ask for.

Lucas Ledwaba confronts the founding generation’s dream directly: have African leaders betrayed the promise of 1963? The answer, documented across our pages, is complicated. Gloria Serobe argues that Africa’s renaissance is still within reach, but only through genuine partnerships built on mutual respect rather than aid dependency. Wellington Muzengeza strips away the ceremonial unity to examine the hollow nature of pan-African solidarity when it is tested by war in the Congo and famine in the Sahel.

Seifudein Adem’s analysis of the Africa–Asia development divergence is essential reading — a rigorous account of why countries that were poorer than many African nations in 1963 are now industrial powerhouses, and what Africa chose differently.

For South Africa, Africa Day carries a particular weight. Cornelius Monama reminds us that South Africa was the last country on the continent to achieve liberation, making our freedom both the culmination of the pan-African project and its ongoing test.

Africa must rise — not for the world’s sake, but for the 1.4 billion people who call this continent home.

Japhet Ncube
Editor-in-chief

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The Articles

13 stories on Africa’s past, present, and future

Opinion

The Sahel region has become the gateway for jihadist terrorism in Africa

The three Sahelian countries — Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — which have experienced military coups, have not…

By Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi
Opinion

Africa has a gift the world still needs

The demographic case is equally striking. More than 60% of Africans are under 25. By 2050, one in…

By Max Boqwana
Editorial

Africa must rise, for good

Our simple argument is that the Second Scramble for Africa shouldn't happen on our watch when we have…
Opinion

Kenya hosts neocolonial delusion

The French president’s visit to Nairobi was a spectacular flop that exposed the tension between African agency and…

By Gitobu Imanyara
Opinion

Have African leaders betrayed  the dream of 1963?

Africa Day is generally marked as a day for celebration, a day to rejoice at the steps taken…

By Lucas Ledwaba
Opinion

Africa’s renaissance hinges on partnerships

Twenty-five years after Nepad, there is an urgency to act on what its founding fathers envisaged for the…

By Gloria Serobe
Opinion

‘For South Africa, Africa Day carries an even deeper meaning’

SA citizens are not xenophobic for demanding lawful migration, secure borders and fair access to limited opportunities

By Cornelius Monama
Opinion

Africa and our hollow unity

Budgets are rewritten in Washington and Brussels rather than in Harare, Accra or Nairobi

By Wellington Muzengeza
Opinion

Africa–Asia development divergence

What has prevented most African countries from performing as well as Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam in economic…

By Seifudein Adem
Opinion

Engineering underdevelopment

Nations that escaped colonial domination find themselves surrendering economic sovereignty to creditors, ratings agencies and technocrats miles away.…

By Shabodien Roomanay
The Diplomat

Celebrating Africa Month in Côte d’Ivoire

The journey through culture, heritage and hospitality showcased that beyond the landscapes and landmarks is the warmth of…

By Marion Smith
Opinion

Africa cannot afford to watch as Congo sleepwalks into collapse

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is drifting towards a dangerous precipice and far too few seem willing…

By Lionel Manzi
Opinion

Africa holds the ethical power that liberal democracy has lost

Liberal democracy contains a structural problem that its defenders rarely acknowledge. It is a procedural system for organising…

By Karabo Mangena

Contributors

Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi Max Boqwana Gitobu Imanyara Lucas Ledwaba Gloria Serobe Cornelius Monama Wellington Muzengeza Seifudein Adem Shabodien Roomanay Marion Smith Lionel Manzi Karabo Mangena

Africa Day Special Edition — 25 May 2026

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