Engineering underdevelopment

Irony: International Monetary Fund and World Bank (pictured) loans to poor countries come tied to conditions that often weaken states, dismantle social protections and entrench dependency. Photo: Ajay Suresh

The growing global debate about the resurgence of the imperialist project, most starkly exposed by the unprovoked war on Iran and the devastation in Palestine, must be understood within the broader context of financial, economic and resource domination.

In this light, the great tragedy of the modern world is not simply that many countries, particularly poorer nations, failed to achieve development; rather, it is that they were systematically prevented from doing so.

For decades, the world has been told a comforting story: that poverty in Africa, Latin America, parts of Asia and the Caribbean is largely the result of corruption, incompetence, tribalism, laziness or a lack of innovation.

The prescription offered by powerful Western financial institutions and the media was simple: borrow money, liberalise markets, privatise state assets, cut public spending and prosperity would surely follow.

But for millions across the Global South, the outcome was not development. It was ever-deeper dependency. This is what scholars called “developing underdevelopment”: a process in which the global economic system does not merely fail poor countries but actively structures their weakness.

Behind the polished language of “economic reform”, “stabilisation” and “fiscal discipline” lay a harsh reality: entire societies were forced into austerity while wealth continued flowing outward towards global financial centres. Much of this was exposed in the book Confessions of an Economic Hitman by John Perkins.

The principal architects of the system were institutions born from the 1944 Bretton Woods Conference — chiefly the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The institutions undoubtedly helped stabilise some economies and provided emergency financing during crises.

But their record in poorer countries also reveals a deeply troubling pattern: loans came tied to conditions that often weakened states, dismantled social protections and entrenched dependency.

The irony is painful. Nations that had only recently escaped colonial domination found themselves once again surrendering economic sovereignty, this time not to imperial governors but to creditors, ratings agencies and technocrats thousands of miles away.

The language changed. The power relations did not. This is remote-controlled neocolonialism without the geography.

The main vehicle was the austerity machine. During the debt crises of the 1980s and 1990s, dozens of poorer nations were subjected to structural adjustment programmes. The programmes demanded cuts to public spending, currency devaluation, privatisation, removal of subsidies, trade liberalisation and shrinking of the state.

On paper, the reforms were meant to create efficient economies. In reality, many countries saw collapsing public services, rising unemployment, weakened industries and rampant poverty.

Schools deteriorated. Hospitals lacked medicine. Food prices rose. Domestic industries collapsed under competition from subsidised Western imports. Governments became less accountable to their people and more accountable to foreign lenders. The result was not merely economic hardship. It was the erosion of dignity and sovereignty.

South Africa presents a particularly important modern example of how global financial power can shape political and economic realities.

After apartheid, the country inherited one of the most unequal societies on Earth: massive racial inequality, concentrated ownership, structural unemployment and deep poverty.

Yet despite the historical burdens, post-apartheid governments have been repeatedly pressured to maintain fiscal orthodoxy to reassure global markets and ratings agencies.

The influence of Western-controlled credit-rating agencies such as Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings became especially pronounced during periods of political contestation and debates over economic transformation.

Not toeing the line meant downgrades to “junk status”, which increased borrowing costs, weakened the rand, reduced investor confidence and further intensified pressure for austerity measures.

Critics in South Africa argued that ratings agencies often reflected ideological hostility towards state-led developmental policies, land reform debates, expanded public spending or efforts to challenge entrenched economic power structures.

As a result, many South Africans questioned why speculative financial markets appeared to wield more power than democratic mandates; why social spending was viewed negatively while corporate bailouts in wealthy countries were tolerated; and why transformative policies in the Global South were often treated as “market risks”.

It is not surprising that US ambassador to South Africa Brent Bozell has been dispatched here to dismantle BEE, withdraw the International Court of Justice case against Israel and stop the alleged genocide of white Afrikaner South Africans. Or else …

This does not mean every downgrade lacked economic justification. South Africa has undeniably faced corruption, state capture, energy instability, weak growth and governance failures. But critics argue that the broader system remains unequal. Wealthy countries routinely sustain high debt levels without equivalent punishment, while developing nations are subjected to far harsher scrutiny and market volatility.

As for corruption, I have written before about the Financial Action Task Force and its targeting of developing nations while ignoring the UK and its financial controls, even though it might be the biggest financial laundromat in the world. The result is that developing nations often govern under the shadow of external financial approval.

Zambia, Argentina, Jamaica, Pakistan and South Africa, for example, differ in geography, culture and politics. Yet the outcomes share striking similarities: weakened sovereignty, external dependency, austerity, social strain and concentration of wealth.

There is deep hypocrisy at the heart of the system. Western powers preach free markets to poorer countries while heavily subsidising their own industries. African farmers are told to compete “fairly” against billion-dollar agricultural subsidies in Europe and the US. Poor countries are pressured to privatise public assets while multinational corporations acquire strategic industries at bargain prices. Governments are instructed to cut social spending while Western nations themselves routinely engage in state intervention during crises.

When banks collapsed in wealthy countries in 2008, governments spent trillions rescuing them. When poorer nations faced crises, they were told to tighten their belts. This is not an equal system. It is a hierarchical one.

Debt as modern colonialism

Kwame Nkrumah, who led Ghana at independence, warned decades ago that political independence without economic independence would produce a new form of colonialism. He was prophetic.

Today, many poorer countries, including South Africa, which spends almost R421 billion servicing government debt — about 16% of the budget — spend more on debt servicing than on healthcare or education. Entire national budgets are shaped around maintaining creditor confidence.

Credit-rating agencies, with their headquarters in the West, can downgrade nations overnight, causing currencies to collapse and borrowing costs to soar. In such a system, democracy becomes constrained.

Governments may be elected by their people but economic policy is often dictated externally. This is colonialism without colonial offices.

A different future is emerging

However, the world is changing. Countries across the Global South are increasingly questioning Western financial dominance. New alliances such as Brics and institutions like the New Development Bank reflect growing demands for a multipolar economic order.

Nations must explore trade in local currencies, regional development banks, sovereign industrial policies and alternatives to dollar dependency. In essence, they must wean themselves off dependence on institutions whose only interest is maintaining nations’ dependence on restrictive funding.

Whether the alternatives will create genuine justice remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: the old model has lost moral credibility.

The moral question

At its heart, the debate is not merely economic. It is moral. Can a global system be called just when wealth consistently flows from the poorest regions to the richest?

Can institutions claim neutrality when voting power is dominated by wealthy nations whose corporations benefit most from the rules?

Can development truly occur when sovereignty is conditional on creditor approval?

The Global South does not seek charity. It seeks fairness. It seeks the right to industrialise without strangulation, to educate without austerity, to feed its people without dependency and to chart its future free from financial coercion.

Until then, the world will continue witnessing the cruel paradox of our age: a system that speaks endlessly about development while continuing to develop underdevelopment.

Five countries and five warnings

Examples of how restrictive loan conditions, external financial pressure and ratings-driven

economic discipline reshaped poorer countries:

Zambia

• International Monetary Fund (IMF) debt restructuring and Structural Adjustment Programmes.

• Privatisation of the copper industry, austerity and public sector cuts.

• Massive unemployment, weakened state revenues and deterioration in health and education systems.

Argentina

• IMF bailout programmes.

• Fiscal austerity, currency policies and spending reductions.

• Economic collapse in 2001, soaring poverty, riots, unemployment and a worsening debt crisis.

Jamaica

• IMF stabilisation loans.

• Trade liberalisation, spending cuts and debt-servicing priorities.

• Agricultural decline, brain drain, persistent debt dependence and weakened domestic production.

Pakistan

• Repeated IMF bailout cycles.

• Tax increases, subsidy removal and currency devaluation.

• Inflation, rising energy costs, a weakened middle class and recurring debt crises without structural transformation.

South Africa

• Ratings agency downgrades and market pressure.

• Fiscal restraint demands, austerity expectations and investor pressure.

• Higher borrowing costs, a weaker currency, constrained developmental spending and

intensified inequality debates.

Shabodien Roomanay is a teacher and the former headmaster of Islamia College in Cape Town. He is also the founder member of the Salt River Heritage Society and a committee member of the Academia Library and Resource Centre.