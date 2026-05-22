Africa and our hollow unity

Pan-Africanism: Africa should evolve towards genuine unity and structural freedom or it resigns itself to managing an elegant fragility while external powers continue to choreograph its destiny.

As Africa Day looms, the continent is once again invited to celebrate its unity, yet what we rehearse is ritual rather than power. Sixty-three years after the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, Africa continues to stage solidarity as spectacle: flags raised, anthems sung, speeches delivered. Beneath this choreography lies a hollow core.

The continent has mastered the aesthetics of belonging while neglecting the architecture of sovereignty. We revel in the sentiment of Africanness but recoil from the arduous labour of constructing freedom in material, institutional and strategic terms.

What passes for solidarity is too often a nostalgic echo of liberation struggles rather than a living project of emancipation. Pan-Africanism, once animated by bold structural imagination, has been reduced to symbolic comfort. The harder work of integration, autonomy and collective strength remains deferred, leaving Africa trapped in a cycle of commemoration without transformation.

Africa Day should remind us not only of what was won but of what remains unfinished: the urgent task of converting ritual into reconstruction, sentiment into sovereignty and unity into power.

The OAU’s founding compromise — the sanctification of colonial borders, the doctrine of non-interference and the implicit protection of incumbents — constructed a continental order designed less to generate strength than to suppress disruption.

In privileging stability over transformation, it preserved the cartographic logic of empire, locking Africa into a patchwork of microstates whose sovereignty was more symbolic than strategic. By elevating regime security above collective emancipation, it embedded fragility into the very DNA of continental governance, institutionalising weakness as principle.

The African Union, despite its new vocabulary and expanded ambitions, did not transcend this inheritance; it merely repackaged it, offering reform in appearance rather than substance, continuity disguised as change.

Africa’s developmental stagnation is too often reduced to the convenient refrain of “bad leadership”. There is truth in the charge: predatory elites, extractive politics and governance failures have undeniably stunted progress, yet this explanation is ultimately superficial, for leadership does not operate in a vacuum. It is shaped and frequently distorted by a governance architecture that was never designed to produce developmental states.

Post-colonial systems were not simply inherited; they were engineered to be administratively centralised, economically dependent and politically brittle.

In many countries, electoral frameworks, fiscal regimes and institutional rules are calibrated to reproduce incumbency rather than accountability.

To blame leadership alone is to misdiagnose the problem. The deeper truth lies in the uneasy intersection of both: flawed leaders ensnared within flawed systems, each reinforcing the other and together constraining Africa’s capacity to realise its full potential.

To analyse Africa’s governance failures without confronting the structural rigging of its political economy is to miss the deeper story.

The continent’s trajectory has long been constrained by systemic burdens: foreign debt that erodes policy autonomy, import dependence that suffocates local industry, conditionalities that dictate fiscal and social policy and trade regimes that privilege raw material extraction over industrialisation. These mechanisms function less as neutral instruments than as levers of control, narrowing sovereignty.

When debt obligations intensify, policy freedom contracts. Budgets are rewritten in Washington and Brussels rather than in Harare, Accra or Nairobi.

Industrial policy is discouraged, subsidies dismantled and public sectors downsized; the very tools that powered Asian development are denied to Africa in the name of “discipline”. What emerges is not simply poor governance but a structurally constrained order.

Leadership matters but it operates within a cage forged by external regimes and internal fragility. Africa’s challenge is to dismantle both.

Today, the geopolitical and financial landscape confronting Africa is shifting in profound ways. The continent is no longer confined to the narrow corridors of Western lenders and Bretton Woods orthodoxy. China, India and the Gulf states have introduced alternative financing streams, new diplomatic pathways and fresh forms of leverage.

Multipolarism has, at least in theory, widened Africa’s room to manoeuvre, offering opportunities to diversify partnerships and escape the singular discipline of Western conditionality, yet this apparent liberation raises a more uncomfortable and urgent question: if the system is no longer entirely unfair, how strategically competent are African governments in navigating it?

China extends infrastructure financing without overt political conditionalities but often through opaque contracts and resource-linked repayment structures. India offers technology transfer and defence cooperation, while Gulf states deploy capital at a scale that rivals Beijing, reshaping logistics, agriculture and energy sectors. These options undeniably diversify Africa’s external engagements but they also demand sharper negotiation, stronger institutions and a coherent continental strategy.

The issue, therefore, is no longer simply that the global system is rigged against Africa. It is whether African states possess the diplomatic intelligence, bargaining power and internal coherence to engage in bilateral and trilateral agreements on their own terms.

Multipolarism has created a marketplace of opportunities but without strategic competence. Africa risks exchanging one form of dependency for another. The challenge is not only to seize new options but to do so with clarity of purpose, institutional strength and a collective vision that transforms external partnerships into instruments of sovereignty rather than new chains of subordination.

Across the continent, the erosion of governance, the persistence of exclusionary politics and the unresolved question of national identity continue to fracture the solidarity that Pan-Africanism once promised. The dream of unity has been weakened not only by internal divisions but also by the gravitational pull of a renewed global scramble.

Europe pursues Africa’s critical minerals to fuel its green transition; the United States recalibrates trade and security partnerships with transactional caution; China deepens its infrastructure-driven diplomacy; India expands its technological and defence footprint; and Gulf states inject vast capital into logistics, agriculture and energy, reshaping the continent’s economic geography.

In theory, this multipolar environment should furnish Africa with unprecedented leverage, offering the possibility of negotiating from a position of strength, yet in practice the continent engages this shifting landscape not as a coherent geopolitical actor but as a constellation of fragmented clients, each bargaining alone and forfeiting collective power at the very moment it is most needed.

The tragedy is that Africa’s strategic centrality is acknowledged by all external powers but rarely by Africa itself. Without unity of purpose, institutional coherence and a continental strategy, multipolarism risks becoming not a platform for emancipation but another theatre of dependency, where Africa’s resources are bartered piecemeal and its sovereignty diluted transaction by transaction.

Coups proliferate because the institutional scaffolding of democracy has been hollowed out, leaving behind the façade of elections without the substance of accountable governance. Ballots are cast, parliaments convene and constitutions are invoked, yet the machinery of representation has been stripped of credibility.

Citizens increasingly tolerate and at times even welcome, military intervention not out of ideological conviction but out of exhaustion, having watched civilian elites deliver neither prosperity nor dignity. What was once celebrated as liberation has been reduced to the mere absence of colonial rule, while new dependencies — financial, technological and security-driven — quietly entrench themselves beneath the rhetoric of sovereignty.

In this vacuum of credible civilian authority, praetorian politics thrives, feeding on disillusionment and presenting itself as a brutal corrective to democratic failure. The rise of military regimes is not simply a rejection of democracy but a symptom of its hollowing: when institutions are weak, when governance is extractive and when external dependencies dictate policy, the promise of civilian rule collapses into ritual.

The tragedy is that Africa’s democratic architecture has been constructed more for display than for delivery, more for external validation than for internal legitimacy. Until governance is rebuilt on the foundations of accountability, inclusion and autonomy, coups will remain less an aberration than a recurring punctuation in the continent’s political narrative.

By now, Africa should have secured a deeper freedom, one measured not in ceremonial anniversaries but in integration, autonomy and the capacity to shape its own destiny, yet the continent remains trapped in symbolic gestures, rehearsing unity without wielding it as power. Corrective action cannot be cosmetic; it must be radical, structural and unapologetically transformative.

It requires functional integration rather than ceremonial unity, so that continental institutions move beyond rhetoric to enforce binding commitments. It demands regional bodies endowed with real authority, capable of disciplining states that undermine collective progress.

It calls for continental bargaining power over minerals, debt and global partnerships, ensuring that Africa negotiates not as fragmented clients but as a coherent bloc. It insists on a shared security doctrine, one that protects sovereignty from both internal fragility and external manipulation and it necessitates sustained investment in state capacity, youth empowerment and intra-African trade, building the foundations of prosperity from within rather than outsourcing development to external patrons.

Only through such measures can Africa convert its deferred aspirations into substantive sovereignty. Anything less risks perpetuating the cycle of elegant fragility, a continent rich in symbolism yet impoverished in power. The time has come to replace ritual with reconstruction, nostalgia with strategy and sentiment with sovereignty.

Pan-Africanism is not dead; it has been suffocated by caution, by the incrementalism of leaders who mistook mere survival for strategy and by the small ambitions of elites who confused ceremony with substance.

The continent now stands at a crossroads as stark as any since independence: either Africa evolves towards genuine unity and structural freedom or it resigns itself to managing an elegant fragility while external powers continue to choreograph its destiny.

Africa’s youth — restless, connected and unwilling to inherit a diminished horizon — are demanding more than commemorations and rhetorical solidarity.

They demand competence, courage and coherence. They demand leaders who can negotiate with intelligence in a multipolar world, institutions that can enforce accountability and a continental vision that transforms Africa’s strategic centrality into actual power.

Wellington Muzengeza is an independent journalist, political risk analyst and urban strategist offering incisive insight into governance, infrastructure and Africa’s evolving political economy.