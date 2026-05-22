The Sahel region has become the gateway for jihadist terrorism in Africa

AQIM helped take control of large parts of northern Mali. The photo shows AQIM's execution of a Tuareg in northern Mali in 2016 -Image Spplied

The increasing episodes of jihadist terrorism tearing the Sahel region apart should never be neglected by other African countries because the principal objective of the extremist groups is to spread terror across the continent, with the intention of violently imposing Sharia law.

What cannot be dismissed is the growing success of jihadist terrorists in turning parts of Africa into

their political and security strongholds, largely because of a conducive environment created by weak governance, corruption, poverty, unemployment and persistent socioeconomic challenges.

Extremist organisations are aligning with al-Qaeda, a global extremist network designed to coordinate global terror.

The organisations are exploiting local concerns, such as poverty, unemployment and apathy, to recruit disillusioned members of the public by presenting themselves as viable alternatives to governments that have failed to deliver on their constitutional mandate.

The three Sahelian countries — Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — which have experienced military coups, have not been able to contain the growing episodes of terrorism they have experienced for many years.

It is safe to say that the Sahel region has become the global epicentre of violent extremism.

There has been misleading AI-generated content deliberately aimed at deceiving the public by portraying Burkina Faso and its leadership as divinely ordained and highly efficient, while overlooking the growing dominance of jihadist extremism, which continues to obstruct meaningful efforts to build and stabilise the country’s economy.

The escalating violent acts of extremism not only subject millions of impoverished people to a deepening humanitarian crisis but also threaten the country’s security and damage its financial and diplomatic reputation with Western nations.

Sahelian governments shifting alliances from Western nations to Russia has worsened the situation, as jihadist extremists continue to grow their influence, dominance and support.

The Ukraine-Russia war has affected, if not undermined, the role played by Moscow in the Sahel region, where it reasserted itself as the chief supporter of the African countries, replacing the US.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is not in a position to continue offering meaningful support to the African governments in their fight against jihadists in the region.

We are seeing the conquest of Mali by jihadists who have taken control of important parts of the country, including the capital, Bamako.

The Africa Corps, Russian mercenaries, have failed to thwart extremism since 2021, when they were first deployed.

In the aftermath of what became known as 9/11 — a devastating terror attack against the US on 11 September 2001 — the US government, under George W Bush, launched a global war on terror, supporting African countries in their fight against terrorism.

Terrorists realised that America and Europe could not host them, so they identified Africa as the new hotbed for international terrorism.

Local and international media reported at least 24 casualties in Chad after a Boko Haram attack. This is a clear indication that Boko Haram and its sister organisations, committed to spreading terror across the continent, are advancing their cause.

According to the Middle East Africa Research Institute (Meari) report, Tracking Terrorism Trends in Africa, the Sahel region accounted for more than 43% of global terrorism episodes in 2022, illustrating that it has become a new epicentre of jihadi terrorism over the past decade.

Meari further observed that in 2020 there were more than 8 000 fatalities, millions of families displaced, government and traditional leaders targeted and public service institutions, such as schools, closed as the region reeled from a surge in attacks.

Many people tend to think the brutal terror attacks are far away and will not happen where they live. They are wrong.

The incidents can take place anywhere in the world, as demonstrated by the vulnerability of even the most secure nations in Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.

There is a growing presence of terrorism in Mozambique in the Southern African Development Community region, which is considered one of the most peaceful and stable regions on the continent.

Since 2017, Islamic State Mozambique has displaced more than 800 000 people and halted major economic projects, leading to increased levels of poverty.

Terrorism not only destroys lives but also livelihoods. Security and stability are at the heart of every functioning economy.

Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi is a political scientist, columnist and research fellow at the Middle East Africa Research Institute.