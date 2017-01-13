Rebooting after 60 years of Afcon

Some South Africans may give the biennial Africa Cup of Nations tournament a cursory glance, perhaps because of Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for the event that gets underway in Gabon this weekend. But most of the continent will be glued to the action coming out of the West African state.

Naturally, reports coming out of Gabon, which has just experienced unprecedented violence precipitated by disputed presidential elections, are disconcerting.

Workers were said to be putting in double shifts to complete upgrades to the airport in Oyem, where Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Togo and Morocco will be based, and journalists were frantically trying to secure flights as the prospect of a 400km drive from Libreville to Oyem loomed large.

Cameroon, the country that gave the world the hip-wriggling, gap-toothed Roger Milla, was in the news as eight senior players withdrew from national duty, citing all sorts of bizarre excuses.

Had it not been for their abundance of talent, Cameroon would be going to Afcon on a wing and a prayer following the withdrawal of high-profile players including Joel Matip (Liverpool) and Allan Nyom (West Bromwich Albion).

Zimbabwe, back among Africa’s sporting elite since 2008, snubbed a gala dinner hosted in their honour until their federation pledged to abide by an agreement that entitled each player to $5 000 in appearance fees per match.

Nothing much about Afcon has changed since it began in 1957 following a successful meeting between Egypt, South Africa, Sudan and Ethiopia in Lisbon the previous year.

But there was drama after South Africa’s representative, Fred Fell, asked to bring either an all-black or an all-white team to the tournament, but not a mixed squad, as that would have contravened the Nationalist government’s apartheid policy.

His proposal was rejected, South Africa were expelled and Ethiopia qualified for the final by default.