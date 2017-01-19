Russell Domingo silences his critics

When Gary Kirsten became national coach in 2012 and appointed Russell Domingo as his assistant, it was, to a degree, payback.

It was as Warriors coach that Domingo had shown faith in a recently retired and inexperienced as coach Kirsten to do some consultancy batting work at the franchise.

“I saw passion, commitment and a lot of skill as a coach,” Kirsten recalls of his visits to the Eastern Cape. “He has an impressive, analytical mind and a great work ethic, so it was a no-brainer for me to ask him to be my number two.

Domingo had also enjoyed recent success with the franchise winning the domestic one-day and T20 tournaments in the 2009-2010 season.