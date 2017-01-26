How to survive your Kuga

Jokes about the fire-prone Ford Kuga 1.6 litre are coming thick and fast on social media. “Devastated! Woman just swore at me so badly cause stopped at a robot, pointed a long stick with a marshmallow on the end at her Ford Kuga!” tweeted @refliweafrica. @Champ_Payne asked: “Serious question: If I want to braai tonight, what’s the best thing to light the fire with? Firelighters or a 2013 Ford Kuga?”

The vehicle is receiving bad press after a reported 52 cases of the Kuga spontaneously catching alight. In one case, a fire seemingly caused the electronics to fail and the car owner was burnt alive, a matter which Ford is still investigating.

In affidavits filed this week, the police accused the carmaker of breaking the law for not reporting the death to the Consumer Commission.

It’s a PR disaster. But, for owners of what is surely now the most undesirable car in South Africa, it is a nightmare. Some are keeping everything from emergency hammers to fire extinguishers in their vehicle, whereas others are said to have opted to drive with a window open at all times.

John (not his real name), a Cape Town-based Kuga owner, posted an advertisement on the online classifieds website Gumtree two weeks ago, hoping to sell his vehicle, with 90 000km on the clock, for R245 000. He has not had one inquiry.

He and his family are still using the car, “but we keep something in there – a fire extinguisher. It’s going into Ford tomorrow. It has been in already but apparently there is a new thing to check. We are getting a courtesy car.”

John says he is determined to sell his vehicle, even though it will have been serviced. “You see, it’s my wife driving that vehicle with our eight-month-old son. I’m not prepared to take that risk.”

The problem is that his wife bought the car about a year and a half ago “so she owes more than its worth. But, if we need to take a loss, we will have to do that,” he said.

Themba (not his real name), based in Pretoria, is also trying to sell his 2013 Ford Kuga, with just 65 000km on the clock, for a negotiable R255 000 but he too has had no takers. “I’m just trying to see if anyone is willing to take a risk,” he said.

The car was bought for use by the family but, with a child in tow, Themba plans to use it to commute to and from work while he waits for someone to take it off his hands.

When it returns from its service at Ford, Themba said he will “keep everything I deem valuable in a bag in the front seat, and I have one of those glass shattering things [an emergency hammer] with me. I’ll keep that close by just in case.”

After spending R300 000 on the vehicle, Themba has little hope of being offered an acceptable trade-in.

“Dealerships are still selling them for R280 000 but, from what I have heard, guys are being offered R120 000 trade-in value on their Ford Kuga.”

Themba has written to the Consumer Commission, which put pressure on Ford to implement a safety recall after reports about the fires emerged.

“We are pleading with them to step in here and allow us to get back some investment. We need our organisations and associations to help, or at least for Ford South Africa to make it right.”

There are some willing buyers, although the price knock is substantial.

A cursory estimate from webuycars.co.za indicates that the vehicle can be bought for anywhere between R120 000 and R190 000. But one online advert read: “I have R100 000 cash, looking for AWD Automatic Ford Kuga, get in touch if you looking to sell yours.”



Hot issue: About 52 Ford Kugas have burst into flames. Kaveen and Renisha Jimmy, whose brother Reshall died in his burning Kuga, are bringing a class-action lawsuit against Ford South Africa. (Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo)

Stephen Logan, a consumer advocate at Fair Credit, said there is hope yet for Kuga owners because the Consumer Protection Act imposes a strict liability on all parts of the value chain.

“In terms of product liability, no need to prove causation,” said Logan. “That means everybody is liable. You can sue everyone in the chain, including the dealership and anyone else who was part of the chain that resulted in you acquiring the vehicle.”

Logan said consumers would have a good chance of proving damages such as a loss when it comes to resale value.

“You will have to prove that the resale will be significantly less prior to all of this happening, then you can sue on that basis,” he said. “That really should be ideally a class action.”

Logan is not hopeful that the commission will help much.

“If they [the commission] were operating properly, they could initiate a recall, they could force Ford to do all manner of things, including to provide compensation,” he said.

Ford South Africa said its first priority continues to be its customers and is fully committed to ensuring that the safety recall process announced on 16 January works for its customers. Ford said customers who have concerns relating to their Kuga 1.6-litre must contact Ford Customer Service directly on 0860 011 022 or email them at fordcrc2@ford.com.

Tips and tricks for a quick escape

Owners stuck with the 1.6 litre Ford Kuga are keeping a range of tools, from emergency hammers to fire extinguishers, in their cars.

If you are unable to unlock your car for whatever reason, be it because of fire or flood waters, there are a number of measures that can be taken, said Automobile Association spokesperson Leyton Beard.

There is a product on the market – a keychain with a seat-belt cutter and a spring-loaded window breaker – which would be good to keep at hand.

“Maybe you don’t have that, then it might be a good idea to keep a heavier type of pocket knife in your vehicle – to cut seat belts. Maybe you will be able to chip away at breaking a window,” said Beard.

He added that a pair of very strong scissors could also do the job.

A window can usually be smashed with a brick but not always. For example, Beard said, a smaller person stuck inside a car may not have the strength to build up the momentum required to break a window from the inside.

Other solutions include using your feet to break through the front screen of the vehicle.

A key safety measure is to understand how your car is put together and works, Beard said.

If the car has a boot release that works with a cable and is not electronic, use it to escape through the boot.

“The biggest thing is to remain as calm as you possibly can. You need to assess your situation as best you can.”