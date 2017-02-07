Sport

Cameroon’s Afcon victory masks its deep troubles, says JoJo Bell

Thomas Kwenaite

Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 to win the Afcon 2017 football tournament. (AFP)

Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 to win the Afcon 2017 football tournament. (AFP)

In the comfort of his hotel room in Libreville, Gabon, Joseph Antoine-Bell pulled down his fedora hat, folded his arms and, despite Cameroon reaching the finals of the 2017 African Cup of Nations that they eventual won, the legendary goalkeeper was not impressed.

The football environment is often cozy, but his way with words — frank and, at times, brutal — has led to more than a few problems.

Bell, sometimes called JoJo, always said what he thought. Capped 50 times by the Indomitable Lions, he felt strongly about defending the values of the game he loves, and sometimes the gloves come off.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Joseph Antoine BellAfrican FootballAfrican Cup of NationsAfcon 2017

Client Media Releases

Hollard
3Mountains Challenge powered by Hollard
Soarsoft International
Soarsoft International partners with iManage
Vaal University of Technology
VUT to host second ICTERM conference
MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics passes 600 000 subscribers
SAS Institute
SAS names Senior Regional Vice President in Europe
3Mountains Challenge powered by Hollard
Soarsoft International partners with iManage
MiX Telematics passes 600 000 subscribers
SAS names Senior Regional Vice President in Europe
Want to publish your media releases here?