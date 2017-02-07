Cameroon’s Afcon victory masks its deep troubles, says JoJo Bell

In the comfort of his hotel room in Libreville, Gabon, Joseph Antoine-Bell pulled down his fedora hat, folded his arms and, despite Cameroon reaching the finals of the 2017 African Cup of Nations that they eventual won, the legendary goalkeeper was not impressed.

The football environment is often cozy, but his way with words — frank and, at times, brutal — has led to more than a few problems.

Bell, sometimes called JoJo, always said what he thought. Capped 50 times by the Indomitable Lions, he felt strongly about defending the values of the game he loves, and sometimes the gloves come off.