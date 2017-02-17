Cricket's rising stars run gauntlet

AB de Villiers and Brendon McCullum laid their sporting souls bare before the epic World Cup semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland two years ago when they both said they would play the game as though it was a matter of life and death – but that they would have a beer together afterwards, win or lose.

All they wanted was a clean, fair contest to decide the winner and, infamously, the visitors believed they were denied that when their preferred starting XI, based on form and fitness, was vetoed in favour of a preferable look.

By the time McCullum was ready to open the batting and start the run chase, he knew exactly what had transpired in the opposition camp and vowed to make them pay despite chasing a steep target of 298 in just 43 overs: “They think they can dick around with the team in a World Cup semifinal?” he muttered. “They’ll regret it.”

The Black Caps captain smashed 59 from just 26 balls in an extraordinary assault against Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander and put his team so far ahead of the required rate that they remained in charge of the innings right up to those dramatic closing moments when both teams’ nerves were frayed.