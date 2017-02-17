Tough love needed to save PSL

The chairperson of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Dr Irvin Khoza, who also happens to be chairperson of beleaguered Orlando Pirates, finds himself in an unenviable position: he has to take off one of his hats and deliberate on the appropriate action to be taken against his Soweto side.

There is no doubt that Pirates brought the image of the PSL into disrepute when their fans turned into hooligans and uprooted stadium seats, hurling them on to the pitch soon after Mamelodi Sundowns scored their sixth goal in a 6-0 rout at Pretoria’s Loftus stadium last week.

Looking back, it’s clear that Pirates, Sundowns and the PSL must share the blame for the chaotic scenes, which have received huge coverage locally and in international media.

Pirates supporters have been identified by their attire as the culprits behind the mayhem. But Sundowns were the hosts and

the PSL badly dropped the ball when they mysteriously classed the match a “category B” fixture when it was supposed to have been “category A” – no matter that Pirates were going through a bad patch, having failed to gain a single victory since November last year.

The security personnel at the venue appeared ill-equipped to handle the volatile situation.